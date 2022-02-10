NFL Draft: What Separates Each Quarterback

The quarterback position is the most important position on the football field. With a lot of speculation over this 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class, what separates each quarterback from one another in this class?

Since before this draft cycle began, there has been a cloud over the prospects at the quarterback position. Many have deemed the class sub-par or unworthy of true first-round projections. We know that teams are always quarterback-needy, and we should expect multiple first-round signal-callers to be selected.

Who Is The Top Quarterback In The 2022 NFL Draft?

While they may have their flaws, each player possesses unique qualities that one team may value over another. Here is a look at the best traits each of the top six quarterbacks has shown.

What Separates Malik Willis? After the Senior Bowl concluded, Willis was arguably the biggest riser out of the group. Elite Physical Traits When examining some of today's top NFL quarterbacks, many have elite physical attributes. No quarterback in this class possesses a better physical makeup than Willis. At 220 pounds, Willis is a rocked-up playmaker that could be easily mistaken for a running back. He stretches the field with a rocket arm and is elite as a runner. While his overall accuracy and ball placement need time to develop, his mechanics are strong evident by the velocity on drive throws.

Willis had a good week at the Senior Bowl and earned praise from many, including Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. When addressing Willis and his acumen Campbell stated: "I think he's pretty athletic, he's built better than — from afar, you don't know. That's why, to see these guys up close, he's a good-looking player. He's built right, and it looks like he's built to last. Shoot, he handled our playbook pretty dang good yesterday." With his acknowledgment that he needs time to grow, a team willing to bet on Willis' potential may decide he's their guy.

What Separates Kenny Pickett? Pickett has been regarded as the top quarterback in this class, but others have also mad a name for themselves after the Senior Bowl. Mr. Pro-Ready After a season that earned him a Heisman finalist nomination and ACC championship, Pickett enters the draft with the label as "most pro-ready." Pickett understands the game thoroughly and distributes with the timing and anticipation you need to beat NFL defenses. Some have questioned his measurables, including hand size and the production before this year, labeling them as red flags. However, Pickett did not seem to struggle in bad conditions during his tenure at Pittsburgh, where his balance of athleticism, arm talent, and processing make him the most plug-and-play quarterback in the class.

Pickett has earned high praise, including that of Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy who said: "I know that just the way he's wired and spending time around him and the kind of guy he is, and talking with the guys at the Manning (Passing Academy) that have been around him and the guys at Pitt, he's going to crush this process." Pickett's skillset leaves a variety of teams in play as he may replace a veteran or be a part of a rebuild if a team is confident in him.

What Separates Matt Corral? After a breath-holding injury at the end of the season, Corral is still a quarterback that can be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The High Ceiling One of the only top quarterbacks to not participate in the Senior Bowl, Corral had a terrific season under coach Lane Kiffin for the Rebels. Corral was in the Heisman running for much of the season before a crushing defeat against Alabama. He has some of the smoothest mechanics in the class, with a twitchy release and the ability to scramble for yardage.

His production in an RPO-based offense has left some evaluators questioning how he will transition to a pro-style offense. Many of the passes are within 5-10 yards of the line of scrimmage, but the offense takes quick decision-making, and tight-window throws that Corral repeatedly made. When describing some of Corral's traits, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said, "He's capable of driving the ball into small windows, layering the ball over linebackers/under safeties and dropping the deep ball into the bucket." Many will want to see how big Corral is at the combine and/or his pro day. If he can prove durable, his playstyle may attract some teams early in the draft.

What Separates Sam Howell? Howell will need to show that he can progress from a tremendous freshman season at North Carolina. High Ceiling + Low Floor The Tar Heels thought they would be competing for an ACC championship this past 2021 season, but things quickly went array. The main person left to brave the lack of production of the team was their signal-caller, Howell. Truly putting the offense on his back, Howell was the best thrower and many times best runner for North Carolina. The added versatility suits him well as he is one of the better deep ball throwers in this class. With a pinpoint touch on deep boundary throws and the arm strength to drive the field, Howell is certainly not devoid of arm talent.

Many worry about his size and draw comparisons to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Howell is a better athlete with a cooler demeanor. When describing Howell's best trait, Jonathan Heitritter of the Steelers Depot says, "he has great deep ball placement with strong arch and accuracy." Look for Howell to be a favorite amongst teams with heavy play-action schemes or west coast offenses.

What Separates Carson Strong? There's no doubt that Strong has a strong arm, which will be a huge weapon for an NFL team. "STRONG" Arm Strong is a prototypical drop-back passer with multiple wow throws on tape. He has the arm talent and confidence to drive the ball anywhere on the field, including holeshots, up the seam, and opposite hash benchmarks. Knee injuries have plagued his time on the field and his ability to maneuver when healthy. While this is an obvious concern, Strong looked fairly comfortable during his time at the Senior Bowl and was able to roll out or step up multiple times.

Lorenz Leinweber of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated described Strong, saying, "What is apparent quickly when evaluating Strong is a great arm. He can drive the ball to the field and make any throw on the field. With that arm strength comes excellent touch. Strong knows how much mustard to put on the ball as not everything is a fastball." A cold-weather team looking for their next big arm quarterback could find strong as their leading candidate in this draft class.

What Separates Desmond Ridder? Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs, being the first 'group of five' team to do so. The Leader With a full career and appearance in the College Football Playoff under his belt, Ridder is the most experienced quarterback in this class with some of the best leadership qualities as described by players, coaches, and teammates.

What Separates Bailey Zappe? Zappe set a number of records during his time at Western Kentucky. The Record-Setter Anyone who throws for close to 6000 yards and over 60 touchdowns in a season while becoming the all-time record holder in both categories surely wins on accolades. Zappe produced the single best statistical season in NCAA history, and while it was in an Air raid offense, Zappe still impressed.

His head coach Tyson Helton certainly believes in Zappe's ability calling him: "College football's best quarterback with the resume to show it." He has good eyes and reads progressions quickly while being accurate enough to make many throws. While he does not have some of the top flight traits the others do, Zappe only played one year of higher-level collegiate football, and a team may view his acumen as a reason to bring him in and develop him further.

