NFL Draft: What The Jaguars Could Do With The First Overall Pick

Who Should the Jacksonville Jaguars Select First Overall?

A year ago this time, the Jacksonville Jaguars were approaching the offseason with a fresh start and looking towards the future. They had just hired legendary college football coach Urban Meyer and had the first overall pick that they would then use to acquire highly touted prospect Trevor Lawrence. Life in the NFL can change quickly. After a tumultuous season that saw a coaching scandal, minimal attendance, regression from their quarterback, and a record-tying firing of Head Coach Urban Meyer (13 games in), the Jaguars once again have the first overall pick. With the recent hiring of Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville will now engage the evaluation process.

The first overall pick is usually reserved for pass rushers and quarterbacks. Being that Jacksonville has recently invested heavily in the latter, one may point to the idea of finding a partner in crime for defensive end Josh Allen. With the ability to choose from multiple prospects, including Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, this seems to be the likely choice in terms of positioning. However, with an offensive-minded head coach on his way and a second-year quarterback that was on the turf far too often in his rookie campaign, there is the possibility to go elsewhere.

Insert Alabama offensive linemen Evan Neal. The consensus first-team All-American was a mainstay on the Crimson Tide offense the last three seasons. Very few offensive linemen carry the traits of size, strength, and athleticism present in Neal's game. There is little Neal can't do on a football field at 6-foot-7, 350 Pounds with flashy feet, powerful hands, and a strong anchor. He has also shown versatility with a season worth of snaps at both tackle positions and at guard, where he has the run blocking ability and tenacity needed to excel.

The development of Trevor Lawrence will look to be the Jaguar's main objective once again, especially after a bumpy rookie campaign. To maximize the physical abilities of the talented signal-caller, they must surround Lawrence with skillful players as well as adequate protection. As noted by Todd McShay on the First Draft Podcast, "Neal makes the most sense to me here. You get to restart with Lawrence and a new staff so let's focus on building around him." While the pass rushers have gained the notoriety early in the evaluation process (and rightfully so) to optimize the growth of their young quarterback, he must first be protected. Suppose Neal proves to be the first overall pick. In that case, it allows the Jaguars to be flexible on their board as there are a plethora of pass rushers and playmakers in later rounds, but few if any players with the capability of Evan Neal.

The Alabama product isn't the only offensive lineman that is thought to be the top overall pick. North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu has also been a popular selection for the Jaguars. Like Neal, Ekwonu has experience at both tackle and guard. He's shown to be a reliable run blocker, getting tremendous push upfront with his phenomenal strength. Not only that, his ability to understand leverage in the passing game will provide much-needed protection for Lawrence. A quote from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said, "Ekwonu is a thick, powerful tackle prospect with a nasty play style. In pass protection, he carries his hands low, but he delivers a quick, powerful punch to stun edge rushers."

Another potential pick that has been less popular but still a plausible selection has been Mississippi State's tackle, Charles Cross. He's a prospect with incredible athleticism at left tackle and excellent foot speed. He's patient in pass protection, remaining balanced and exceptionally instinctive when reacting with his hands. While he's not the strongest run blocker, his ability in pass protection will be more than enough to intrigue the Jaguars to select him with the top pick. A quote from his head coach, Mike Leach, says a lot about who he is as a player, "He goes out there and focuses on what counts. Sometimes guys go out there and get distracted by all the contingency plans. If this guy goes here if the cheerleader runs around the field and then the mascot goes and gets a hot dog and sits on the 50-yard-line, what do I do now? He's not haunted by things like that."

