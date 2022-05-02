While the glitz and glamor surrounds draft weekend, there are plenty of solid options after it has ended in terms of free agents. Here is a look at where some of the top undrafted prospects landed.

In a league that employs over 30% of undrafted players, there is a strong chance that the 2022 college free-agent list will produce tenured veterans and possible starters. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best signings in the market.

Strong was heralded as one of the "big six" quarterbacks of the pre-draft evaluation process. With an NFL frame and Day-1 arm, many thought Strong would be drafted at some point over the weekend. That never came to fruition, but Strong did sign with the Philadelphia Eagles following the draft. There were thoughts before the draft that a certain quarterback was unable to pass a physical. While those rumors stayed just that, there is a real possibility that injury concerns kept Strong off draft boards. With a knee that has had multiple operations, teams may be leery of Strong's ability to stick in the NFL for a feasible amount of time, regardless of his talent. Strong seemed to be fine in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, sometimes even scrambling. If he can prove that the knee injuries are behind him, Strong may have a solid NFL career, starting in Philly.

Chestnut signed with the Tennessee Titans following the draft. One of the best FCS players in the country, Chestnut was a workhouse at Sacred Heart. When the opportunity arose for him to compete against high-level completion at the Hula Bowl, Chestnut did not disappoint, showing why he belonged in the NFL conversation. It would be a shock to no one that knows his game if you look up and saw Chestnut as a decade long-player in the NFL.

Domann signed with the Colts, adding to an impressive gathering of defensive talent in Indianapolis. Domann may not be the typical stacked linebacker, but he is bred for sub-packages, where he can be a dime linebacker or overhang. Even if he doesn't reach that potential, his tenacity and athleticism will allow him to be a solid special teamer with the potential for a long career.

McKinley is headed to south Florida after signing with the Dolphins. The Dolphins drafted another safety from Oregon in Jevon Holland last year, who played a key role in the defense during 2021. While that may be down the road for McKinley, he is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the class, with snaps all over the back end of the defense. It will be interesting to see how McKinley pans out in Miami.

Monday was a well-known name across college football during his time at Auburn. He won't be too far from Alabama, as he has signed with the Saints. His ability to seek and destroy over the middle is uncanny. While he is not the most elite athlete, he is sufficient and can pair up well against tight ends in today's NFL. He will need to hone in on his coverage technique, but between his traits and the defensive minds in New Orleans, don't be surprised if he sticks on the Saints roster.

It is rare to see Alabama defensive backs go undrafted, considering the coaching they received and plug-and-play upside many of them garner. While Jobe wasn't drafted, the Eagles swooped him up quickly. The 2021 season didn't end the best for Jobe, including injury, but he still has prototypical length, instincts and speed for the position. If he can alleviate some tightness and remain durable, Jobe could be an early special-teams contributor with rotational piece upside.

Austin signed with the Jaguars. While his production may have been limited, his high-end traits are not. Austin measured in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds while running a 4.43 confirmed 40. Notre Dame tends to produce big, athletic pass-catchers that have made an impact in the NFL. The most recent is Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. While Austin may not possess the same top-end ability as Claypool, his profile is sure to help him stick on a roster.

