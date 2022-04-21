NFL Draft: Which Pass Rusher Should be Taken First Overall?

The 2022 Draft cycle has taken many twists and turns, with the first overall selection being no exception. For much of the 2021 season, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was thought to be a shoo-in for the first pick. Since then, we have seen multiple offensive tackles, and now multiple edge players receive real intrigue to go first overall. It seemed like Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had locked up the pole position after the NFL Combine. Now, though, Georgia defensive linemen Travon Walker is skyrocketing up boards, with talk as high as first overall. Peter Schrager of NFL Media had Walker going first overall in his latest mock draft, saying, "I'm told by people in the know that the decision on this pick is far from made. With less than two weeks to go, the Jaguars are still building their board, and the fact that it remains a debate makes me think Trent Baalke is leaning toward Walker." Let's take a closer look at the two prospects in hopes of discerning one from the other.

Aidan Hutchison had an exceptional season for the maize and blue of Michigan. He helped lead them to a Big-10 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance, earning Heisman semifinalist accolades along the way. At just under 6-foot-7 and with all the desirable measurables and athletic scores, Hutchinson pairs production with immediate impact ability in the NFL. His textbook hand usage and understanding of the position make him a plug-and-play, day one starter. As Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network wrote, "When you’re building out a 4-3 defensive end prospect and assembling the required tools for a dominant player, the end result will look a lot like No. 97 in maize and blue." The same traits that have Hutchinson in the running for first overall are what some point to as his ceiling. Many feel that while Hutchinson will be a force in the NFL, with his game is so refined and athleticism solidified, his growth potential is not as high as someone like a Travon Walker. Lance Zierlein of NFL Media defined Hutchinson as, "scheme versatile and should be a very good starter with a very high floor, but his ceiling might not be as elevated as some of the talent he's been compared to."

Travon Walker of Georgia was one of the multiple defensive linemen that the Bulldogs deployed to hunt and frankly "haunt" opposing quarterbacks. While Walker was dominant against the run, the sack production and overall pass rush ability you want from a premier player or, in this case, the first overall pick is lacking on film. Many have pointed to the stats (or lack of) as an indictment of his pass-rush ability. Mina Kimes of ESPN provided context to the discussion, saying, "If Travon Walker is drafted in the top 10, he'd have the fewest career sacks of any defensive end taken in the top 10 since 2000." That being said, Walker had one of the greatest combines in NFL history, putting any fluidity and overall athleticism questions to rest. Walker ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, jumped over 35 inches in the vert, and ran a 6.89 3 cone, to name a few tests, all while measuring in at over 270 pounds. This may have caused evaluators to take a second look at the tape, relaying the enthusiasm for Walker as a top-five selection to the media. Many have pointed out that Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke is a fan of traits, pointing to his numerous selections while leading the front office of the 49ers team(s) that made multiple playoff runs in the early 2010s.

While the talks going on inside the meeting rooms in Jacksonville would be worthy of pay per view, they are private and leave most fans and media left to wonder. Sources, as described by Schrager are listing the decision as far from made, meaning perhaps even the Jaguars have yet to solidify their board. With the days churning ever so slowly towards April 28th, the Jaguars will be on the clock in Vegas sooner than later. So will they pick the high floor, day one impact in Hutchinson, or bet on traits with Walker? Time will tell how the decision pans out, but for now, we are only seven days away from draft night in Vegas.

