NFL Draft: Why Nicholas Petit-Frere will be Top-10 NFL Left Tackle

The two-year starter has the talent to end up being one of the best left tackles in the NFL and a franchise blind-side protector.

This is a loaded tackle class that features a number of players who could hear their name called in the first round. One player, though, who needs more recognition, is Ohio State left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. The two-year starter has the talent to end up being one of the best left tackles in the NFL and a franchise blindside protector.

Coming out of high school, Petit-Frere was a consensus five-star and top tackle in the 2018 recruiting class. His high-school film showed a player with elite athleticism and movement skills that are hard to find at such a young age. The only concern surrounding his transition to the next level was his weight.

After playing in three of the first four games to start his freshman season, Petit-Frere took a redshirt in order to save his eligibility. As a redshirt freshman, Petit-Frere increased his playing time, recording one start and 240 total snaps.

Left Tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Buckeyes 1 / 5

With Branden Bowen off to the NFL, the right-tackle spot opened up for the Buckeyes and it was Petit-Frere’s for the taking. Even in a COVID-shortened campaign in 2020, Petit-Frere was extremely impressive in his first season as a full-time starter. He gave up no during the season and only four pressures. His film backed up those numbers, and then some. Petit-Frere displayed elite-level athleticism and natural tools in pass protection throughout the entirety of the season.

Even some of the fastest edge rushers in the country struggled to win the outside track against Petit-Frere. He handled counters with ease and utilized his excellent lateral mobility to prevent players from trying to go inside against him.

In the run game, Petit-Frere did a great job of getting to the second level and looked natural working in space. He latched onto defenders and used his functional play-strength to drive them out of the play. Petit-Frere was one of the best pass protectors in the country as a redshirt sophomore, but his run blocking wasn’t far behind.

There was a chance Petit-Frere would declare for the NFL draft after his stellar 2020 season, but he returned to Ohio State, where he would transition to left tackle. Some players can struggle with that switch, so if scouts saw that same level of play at left tackle, he was going to shoot up boards.

It was evident from the first game of the season that Petit-Frere looked just as comfortable at left tackle. Petit-Frere’s tape showed even better functional play strength to go along with his high-level athleticism. His hand placement and overall technique also took that next step.

Teams are going to love Petit-Frere’s blend of size, length and athleticism to go along with a high football IQ. Players with Petit-Frere’s traits just don’t grow on trees and there is a lot of upside, as he gets more experience at one position. Whoever selects Petit-Frere is getting a Day-1 starter who could develop into one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes