NFL: General Manager To Potentially Step Down

After over 20 years as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is thought that after April's draft, Kevin Colbert may be stepping down. One of the longest-tenured executives in the NFL, Colbert has drafted multiple Hall of Fame players and assembled two Super Bowl-winning teams. While nothing is set in stone, credible sources believe the 2022 draft will be his last.

First reported by Ian Rapaport of NFL Network, he said in a statement: "While he has not been definitive in conversations with those close to him, Colbert has acknowledged that it is likely his last season and the expectation is he'll retire sooner rather than later after the draft." Colbert has spent a lifetime in scouting and personnel departments and initially began in other sports.

The Pittsburgh native spent time as both a basketball and baseball coach for his alma mater Robert Morris University before finding his footing in football. After working in various positions for multiple teams, Colbert became the general manager in 2000 and has been a mainstay for the Steeler organization.

With the departure of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also on the horizon, Pittsburgh faces huge organizational changes for the first time in over two decades. Under the ownership of the Rooney's, the Steelers tend to stay in-house in both their coaching staff and front office decisions. This correlates with a report from Matthew Marczi of the Steelers depot who said, "Pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt is the early favorite to succeed Colbert."

Whoever is next for the position, they will be handed the keys to one of the NFL's most prestigious franchises. With the expectation being Super Bowl or bust amongst fans of the team, drafts and player acquisitions will be criticized early on. With change seeming imminent, the situation in Pittsburgh will be one to watch moving forward.

