NFL Rookie Storylines: Which Receivers Will Have Biggest Rookie Impact

The NFL has transformed from emphasizing the ball carriers to the pass catchers. Read below to see which rookies will make the most noise in year one.

Drake London is an immediate rookie of the year candidate 

Drake London Falcons

The first receiver taken in the draft, London is the instant WR 1 in Atlanta. That means targets and production are sure to come. Kyle Pitts will help alleviate some of the attention, but double coverage is nothing new to London. If he and new signal-caller Marcus Mariota become synchronized, London could follow in the footsteps of last year's rookie of the year in, Ja'Marr Chase. 

Can Treylon Burks replace the void left by A.J. Brown?

Treylon Burks Titans

The Titans shocked the NFL when they traded away one of the league's best weapons during the draft. A.J. Brown is now with the Eagles, and the Titans seem to think they have the next best thing in Burks. His pre-draft evaluation leads many to compare his skillsets to that of Brown. With NFL receiver contracts exploding in terms of the capital investment they require, some teams are opting for newer (and cheaper) talent. While bouts of asthma have limited Burks' participation in the offseason program, let's assume he will be ready to go come September. 

Chris Olave should benefit from the return of Michael Thomas

Chris Olave Saints

With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas returning from prolonged injuries, the Saints' offense is sure to look different from their 2021 campaign. Add the smooth rookie from Ohio State in Olave, and this offense has the potential to be dynamic. Recent success has favored teams that have a multitude of weapons, making the defense play to their hand. With Olave playing the role of Robin to Thomas' Batman, less emphasis could equal more opportunities for the first-round pick. 

Garrett Wilson looks to dominate in the Big Apple 

Garrett Wilson

Wilson was regarded as a complete receiver in the draft, with the tape and measurables working in unison for the top-ten pick. New York is surely a change of scenery from Columbus, Ohio, but the rookie pass-catcher looks to be locked in regardless. The Jets have gone all-in around quarterback Zach Wilson, surrounding him with many weapons in both the pass and running game, all behind suitable protection. If the Jets are to take the next step in their rebuild, the Wilson-Wilson connection will have to be a commonality. 

Is Skyy Moore the sleeper of the Group? 

Skyy Moore Chiefs

Following the departure of superstar Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have taken a balanced approach to their receiver room. While the track team that put on pads in Kansas city may have lost their anchor, Moore is no slouch in terms of explosivity. Add to it that his route running capacity is analogous to that of a veteran, and there is reason to think he could be in for a big year. Oh, and it should be noted that he has one of the best head coach-quarterback tandems in the league to work with. 

