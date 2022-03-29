For the first time in draft history, the "motor city" of Detroit, Mich., will be host to the NFL Draft.

Most of the draft community is still preparing for next month's events in Las Vegas, Nev. The NFL decision-makers are always a step ahead however, as we now have venues for both the 2023 draft in Kansas City and most recently the 2024 draft in Detroit.

The decision came as most of the league is in Palm Beach, Fla., where the annual meetings are taking place. NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell was pleased to talk about the decision saying, "The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City."

Draft weekend has become a spectacle of the offseason with various fan bases flocking to take part in the festivities. Detroit hopes to continue this, planning musical performances, exhibits, and other football and party-based events. Dave Beachnau, who is executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said, "Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community's spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America."

With the recent announcement that the Lions will be hosting this year's award-winning HBO show "Hard Knocks" and the draft news, Lions fans are feeling the momentum heading into April's draft and the 2022 season. Time will tell if these events and the new regime in Detroit will be a turning of the tide for the long-time franchise.