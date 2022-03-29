Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Announces location of 2024 NFL Draft

For the first time in draft history, the "motor city" of Detroit, Mich., will be host to the NFL Draft.

Most of the draft community is still preparing for next month's events in Las Vegas, Nev. The NFL decision-makers are always a step ahead however, as we now have venues for both the 2023 draft in Kansas City and most recently the 2024 draft in Detroit. 

The decision came as most of the league is in Palm Beach, Fla., where the annual meetings are taking place. NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell was pleased to talk about the decision saying, "The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City."

Draft weekend has become a spectacle of the offseason with various fan bases flocking to take part in the festivities. Detroit hopes to continue this, planning musical performances, exhibits, and other football and party-based events. Dave Beachnau, who is executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said, "Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community's spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America."

With the recent announcement that the Lions will be hosting this year's award-winning HBO show "Hard Knocks" and the draft news, Lions fans are feeling the momentum heading into April's draft and the 2022 season. Time will tell if these events and the new regime in Detroit will be a turning of the tide for the long-time franchise. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

broncos draft 1
NFL Draft

Denver Broncos: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible11 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft prospect, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Monday Reaction To Busy Week In NFL

By Zack Patraw15 hours ago
new orleans saints nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack PatrawMar 27, 2022
Rutgers CB Tre Avery
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Avery, Cornerback, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 27, 2022
Member Exclusive
raidersdraft
NFL Draft

Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 26, 2022
nfl_draftroom_576
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Draft Team Needs and Free Agents

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 26, 2022
IMG_3251
NFL Draft Events

On Location: 2022 Boston College Pro Day Report

By Ric SerritellaMar 26, 2022
HUB
Alternative Football

HUB Football CAMP: Official March Roster

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 26, 2022