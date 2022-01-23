NFLPA Bowl: Coaching Staff Features Hall of Fame Legends
PASADENA, CA — The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is underway, as coaches reported to the Intercontinental on Saturday, which is serving as the host hotel once again for the most diverse game on the NFL Draft all-star circuit.
Each staff met with the NFLPA Bowl scouting department, led by former Oakland Raiders director of pro personnel Dane Vandernat, as players, schemes, fits and depth charts were discussed. The NFLPA Bowl will greet their largest contingency of NFL executives, scouts and media yet, as an all-time record 1,356 credentials were issued for the event.
Team National head coach Marvin Lewis makes his return to the historic Rose Bowl, which will host the game on Saturday, January 29th at 6:00 pm eastern time. His coaching assistants feature numerous NFL legends, including Hall of Fame inductees Rod Woodson (defensive coordinator) and Jackie Slater (offensive line). Former Bengals tight end coach and St. Louis Battlehawks general manager Jonathan Hayes will serve as offensive coordinator.
For Team American, head coach Jeff Fisher makes his NFLPA Bowl debut. His staff includes another former NFL head coach in Wade Phillips (defensive coordinator), along with up and coming to Alabama A&M assistant head coach Duane Taylor (offensive coordinator).
One of the underrated aspects of any all-star game is the professional coaching and feedback that prospects receive, many of whom will leave a better player by the end of the week. Each head coach was responsible for the hiring of their staff, so there will be plenty of familiar faces that both NFL scouts and NFLPA Bowl participants will recognize.
Additional coaches on offense for Team National include Jeff Blake (quarterbacks coach), Patrick Cobbs (running backs coach), Terrance Mathis (wide receivers coach), Derek Hagan (wide receivers coach), Anthony Becht (tight ends coach) and Willie Anderson (offensive line coach).
The Team National defensive staff consists of Marcus Lewis (defensive line coach), Vontaze Burfict (linebackers coach), Carnell Lake (defensive backs coach), Brock Marion (defensive backs coach) and Dante Marsh (defensive backs coach). Plus, Josh Cribbs (special teams coach), Michael Flecther (specialist assistant), Willie Wright (offensive coach intern), Benny Sapp (defensive coach intern), Andy Rinehart (intern) and Steven Beard (grad assistant).
Rounding out the Team American offensive staff are Seneca Wallace (quarterbacks coach), Robert Edwards (running backs coach), Nate Washington (wide receivers coach), Chris Chambers (wide receivers coach), Brandon Manumaleuna (tight ends coach), Eugene Chung (offensive line coach) and Lance Zeno (offensive line coach).
The Team American defense will include Andre Gurode (defensive line coach), Aldon Smith (defensive line coach), Joe Bowden (linebackers coach), Darrin Walls (defensive backs coach) and Arturo Freeman (defensive backs coach). Plus, Keith Burns (special teams coach), Nick Novak (specialist assistant), Vincent Johnson Jr. (offensive coach intern), John Mac (defensive coach intern), Chris Rowland (active player intern) and Morgan Ford (grad assistant).
Jeff Fisher and Marvin Lewis
Jeff Fisher Coaching History:
- Chicago Bears (1985)
Defensive assistant
- Philadelphia Eagles (1986–1988)
Defensive backs coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (1989–1990)
Defensive coordinator
- Los Angeles Rams (1991)
Defensive coordinator
- San Francisco 49ers (1992–1993)
Defensive backs coach
- Houston Oilers (1994)
Defensive coordinator & interim head coach
- Houston / Tennessee Oilers / Titans (1995–2010)
Head coach
- St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams (2012–2016)
Head coach
- Tennessee State (2021)
Advisor
Marvin Lewis Coaching History:
- Idaho State (1981–1984)
Linebackers coach
- Long Beach State (1985–1986)
Linebackers coach
- New Mexico (1987–1989)
Linebackers coach
- Pittsburgh (1990–1991)
Linebackers coach
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1992–1995)
Linebackers coach
- Baltimore Ravens (1996–2001)
Defensive coordinator
- Washington Redskins (2002)
Assistant head coach & defensive coordinator
- Cincinnati Bengals (2003–2018)
Head coach
- Arizona State (2019)
Special advisor
- Arizona State (2020)
Co-defensive coordinator
- Arizona State (2021–present)
Special advisor
Rod Woodson
Rod Woodson Coaching History:
- Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Coaching Intern - Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship Program
- Oakland Raiders (2011)
Cornerbacks coach
- Denver Broncos (2014)
Coaching Intern - Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship Program
- Oakland Raiders (2015–2016)
Assistant defensive backs coach
- Oakland Raiders (2017)
Cornerbacks coach
Eugene Chung
NFL Draft Bible Founder, Ric Serritella, with Team American Offensive Line Coach, Eugene Chung
Eugene Chung Coaching History:
- Philadelphia Eagles (2010−2012)
(Asst. offensive line coach)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2013−2015)
(Asst. offensive line coach)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2016−2019)
(Asst. offensive line/tight ends/run game)
2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
