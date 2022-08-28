NFLPA Bowl On Location: Penn State Training Camp

The scenic trip to Happy Valley is full of grand mountains, rapid rivers, winding roads and an occasional bald eagle. It’s a nice reward for the doldrums of driving across the state of Pennsylvania.

For the first time since 2016, the Penn State Nittany Lions are unranked in the preseason polls. However, you wouldn’t know it by the slew of talent observed during practice. In fact, there are 23 players below who caught our attention.

Scouting players from the Power Five conferences is a major part of any ‘Big Three’ all-star game. Making sure you do your diligence and gathering as much intel heading into the season is a major part of the process. A quick look at the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl roster tells us that 66 of the initial 112 players (50%) invited hailed from the Power Five conferences.

Below are at some of the top seniors that the 11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl scouting department staff will be monitoring, along with some potential future prospects that we’ll be keeping tabs on here at NFL Draft Bible.

Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, academic/eligibility draft class, or year, is a fluid situation. For the sake of this article, we used the year indicated on the Penn State roster sheet distributed by the athletic communications department on the day of practice.

THE SCHOOL

Located in University Park, Pennsylvania, Penn State became the state’s only land-grant university in 1863, after originally being founded in 1855, as the Farmer’s High School of Pennsylvania. Today, the school has an enrollment of 90,000 students (47,000 on campus) and Beaver Stadium has a seating capacity of 106,572, the second largest in the USA. The football program joined the Big Ten Conference in 1993, after being an independent during their first 100 years of existence (1892-1992), winning two national championships in 1982 and 1986.

FOODIE SPOT

As mentioned earlier, the journey out to Happy Valley is full of twists and turns, along with plenty of roadkill, plus extremely limited (and expensive) hotels. For scouts, that usually means staying on the outskirts of State College. One of the next closest towns that folks tend to reside in is Lewistown (about 30 minutes southeast), where we found a real hidden gem in Danny’s BBQ. The sampler platter with pulled pork, beef brisket and spare ribs were as tender as they come!

NFL ALUMNI

Since the arrival of head coach James Franklin (eight seasons), the Nittany Lions have had 39 players selected in the NFL Draft (eight players chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft), including four first round picks. Over 40 Penn State players were in NFL training camps as of this post.

SENIOR PROSPECTS

#16 S Ji’Ayir Brown, Sr, 5-11, 208 – After a stellar 2021 campaign, Brown returned to Penn State, in order to build upon his draft stock under new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. He led the nation (tied) with six interceptions last season, including a pick-six to the house. The Trenton, New Jersey native serves as the last line of the Nittany Lions defense (he racked up 73 tackles last year) and he has been praised for his great leadership (team captain). Brown possesses a strong build and could line up in the box or even be used as a blitzing safety, if needed. Look for him to hear his name called within the top 100 overall selections come April.

#97 DT PJ Mustipher, Sr, 6-4, 321 – The high energy Mustipher serves as the heart and soul of the defense. A two-time team captain, his return was a big boost for the program after last season ended prematurely due to a knee injury. Franklin stated that Mustipher is the type of player that he would like to hire for his coaching staff, if he could. That speaks volumes to the type of leadership role he’ll be counted on in the locker room. Between the stripes, the mobile, agile, big man demonstrates heavy hands, along with brute strength and a menacing run-stuffing mentality. He also owns great bloodlines; his brother Sam, is currently an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. How his durability holds up could dictate his final draft status but Mustipher would appear to be a solid mid-round selection.

#5 WR Mitchell Tinsley, rSr, 6-1, 206 – It will be a defining season for Tinsley, who coaches gushed over his work ethic and reliability. He enters State College via the transfer portal from Western Kentucky, which featured a high-octane offense, led by Bailey Zappe (New England Patriots). Don’t be surprised to see Tinsley have a big year and register frequently on the NFL radar. This new playmaker has yet to make his mark in the Big ten but there is a strong sense that he is a next level player.

#0 LB Jonathan Sutherland, rSr, 5-11, 211 – Joining the aforementioned Clifford as the first-ever four-time team captain in school history, Sutherland is arguably the fastest player on the team. He is making the switch from safety to linebacker—a hybrid role that he is familiar with and could be viewed in a similar manner by pro scouts. His special teams value (two blocked kicks), in addition to his versatility would seem to make him a very sought-after priority free agent candidate following the draft.

#70 C Juice Scruggs, rSr, 6-3, 310, rSr – A near death car accident almost cost Scruggs his football career a few years ago but he has bounced back stronger and better than ever. His position flexibility (has started at both guard and center), plus gritty tenacity should make him a much sought-after undrafted free agent.

#14 QB Sean Clifford, rSr, 6-2, 212 – A sixth-year senior and four-time team captain, Clifford looks poised, in command and ready to steer the ship one last time. His ability to rollout and throw on the move are appealing attributes. Albeit, it was against thin air, his passes came out fluidly and with consistent tight spirals, something that cannot be said about the other quarterbacks in camp. The cerebral Clifford will most likely receive an NFL look-see.

#46 DE Nick Tarburton, rSr, 6-3, 269 – A fierce competitor, the valiant Tarburton is the unsung leader of this hard-nosed defense. His efforts don’t necessarily show up in the box score but he has earned a reputation for coming up big in the clutch on some grand platforms.

#64 OG Hunter Nourzad, rSr, 6-3, 315 – A former Ivy League All-American at Cornell, Nourzad was a standout tackle for the Big Red. He is expected to be an impact player for the Nittany Lions, most likely at guard. His body balance and low center of gravity were noticeable.

#72 OT Bryce Effner, rSr, 6-5, 287 – The low-key Tik Tok star got his feet wet last season with two starts at left tackle. He owns massive mittens, along with great reach due to his long arms and does a nice job jabbing defenders, keeping them at bay due to great arm reach. Effner has a lean frame and there is a lot to like but he will need to add at least another 15 pounds, in order to bulk up for the pros.

#91 LS Chris Stoll, rSr, 6-2, 262 – A team captain, there is lukewarm interest amongst NFL scouts, as Stoll has a chance at the next level with another solid season.

#92 K Jake Pinegar, rSr, 602, 200 – The former high school soccer standout could get an opportunity to latch on as a potential tryout type.

DRAFT-ELIGIBLE PROSPECTS

#9 CB Joey Porter, rJr, 6-2, 198 – The son of Joey Porter Sr. and it shows! His size, speed and physicality immediately stand out upon first glance. He’ll be tested by a litany of top wideouts in the Big Ten and he thrives when matched up in man coverage. With his pedigree and meassureables, Porter Jr., is the real deal. In fact, he recently made the cut in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

#20 DE Adisa Issac, rJr, 6-4, 249 – The Brooklyn native missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, an injury which usually takes two years to get back to pre-injury form. However, there are big expectations around the program that Issac will provide a big boost off the edge. With his size and athleticism, he has a chance to spring up draft boards during the fall.

#3 CB Johnny Dixon, Jr, 6-0, 180 – One of the most improved players in camp this year has been Dixon, according to coaches. He has led the team with interceptions during training camp, while drawing praise from both Franklin and Diaz. His maturation into a potential starter could elevate his awareness amongst the scouting community.

#2 S Keaton Ellis, Jr, 5-11, 193 – The local product from State College Area High School showed excellent instincts and impressive hands for a defensive back while working the JUGS machine. His size, experience and propensity to create turnovers has our attention.

#28 RB Devyn Ford, Jr, 5-11, 191 – A capable pass-catcher out of the backfield who flashed some nice shoulder shimmy and elusiveness in the open field, Ford has primarily served as kick returner for the Nittany Lions but is worth noting, as the all-purpose weapon could see his touches increase.

FUTURE WATCH

#3 WR Parker Washington, So, 5-10, 215 – Might be viewed as the top pro prospect on the roster and should test extremely well. Washington could mirror the pro potential of former teammate and first round pick Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders).

#44 DE Chop Robinson, So, 6-3, 242 – A late offseason addition, Robinson transferred in from Maryland and has flashed an extremely quick get-off thus far. Coaches describe him as twitchy with tremendous upside.

#84 TE Theo Johnson, So, 6-6, 260 – One of the best athletes on the team, Johnson owns prototypical size at the tight end position and is poised for a big year in 2022. Look for the Ontario, Canada native to ascend up draft boards.

#16 TE Khalil Dinkens, rFr, 6-4, 234 – A lengthy, agile pass-catcher who hails from an athletic family and could blossom into a bonafide pro prospect. His father, Darnell, played nine years in the NFL and has coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers.

#10 RB Nicholas Singleton, Fr, 6-0, 219 – An impressive first-year player who is expected to make an immediate impact and could possibly line up as the starter week one. Penn State failed to produce a 100-yard rusher in any game in 2021, so Singleton will have every opportunity.

#74 OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, So, 6-6, 321 – Sometimes you see rare frames or body types worth noting and Fashanu falls under this category. His imposing size and athleticism at the offensive line position will get decision-makers giddy.

#15 QB Drew Allar, Fr, 6-5, 242 – A five-star recruit, the Ohio Mr. Football Player of the Year chose Penn State over Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Blessed with a howlitzer of an arm, Allar projects to be the future quarterback of this team.

