NFLPA Bowl On Location: Villanova Training Camp

When scouting for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the scouting staff is always keeping their eyes open for players who might fall through the cracks. This past year, 11 players selected to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl did not receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine yet were chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There are various factors that go into the equation when trying to determine who those prospects might be. Sometimes it can be a long-standing relationship with a coach or staff member at a certain school. Other times, you pick up valuable tips from fellow scouts in between practice drills. Many times, however, it comes down to experience, the eye test and trusting your gut.

This scouting stop takes us to the world-famous ‘Jersey Shore’ for defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) champion Villanova Wildcats [10-3]. Every year during training camp, the ‘Nova football squad conducts a scrimmage at Ocean City High School in New Jersey, located on the boardwalk. Below are some players worth keeping an eye on, plus some other interesting tidbits along our journey.

The School

Founded in 1842, Villanova is named after Saint Thomas of Villanova, has an enrollment of approximately 11,000 students and is the oldest Catholic university in the state of Pennsylvania. Villanova Stadium in Pennsylvania has a seating capacity of 12,000 and is located on-campus.

Food Spot

There are not many ways to better appreciate the Jersey Shore boardwalk than a taste of the slice life! Shout-out to Gigi’s Pizza in The Promenade. Nice and crunchy crust made with only the best New Jersey tomato sauce, delicioso!

NFL Alumni

Current players on NFL rosters that hail from Villanova University include DL Tanoh Kpassagnon (New Orleans Saints), LB Austin Calitro (New York Giants), LB Forrest Rhyne (Indianapolis Colts) and CB Christian Benford (Buffalo Bills).

The Top Dog

Entering his third season as a starter, NFL scouts are familiar with playmaker WR Rayjuon Pringle [5-9/188], who led the team with 843 receiving yards and eight touchdowns a year ago. His route running and versatility allows him to be lined up outside or inside and on this day, he was also handling punt return duties. He managed a few reps out of the backfield in certain formations during 2021, something worth monitoring; if there is an increased usage in that capacity. Coaches say he is always putting in extra work after practice on the JUGS machine. Blessed with natural speed, it would not be surprising to see Pringle time in the 4.4-range. However, he does have an additional year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it will be more of a wait-and-see approach in terms of which draft class he decides to enter.

The Underdog

A gritty competitor, described as ‘hard-working and humble,’ RB TD Ayo-Durojaiye [5-11/210] made his presence known to the NFL personnel in attendance with the lowering of a punishing shoulder boom that flatlined the oncoming linebacker. Next, ‘TD’ was seen lining up the slot as a receiver. Then, he showed up as the first man down on special teams as the gunner. There was a lot to like from the feisty, do-it-all Ayo-Durojaiye, who garnered All-CAA notoriety on special teams, racking up 10 special teams tackles a year ago while averaging 26 yards per kick return. With Justin Covington graduating and last year’s second-leading rusher RB Jalen Jackson [5-9/220] currently nursing a sore hamstring, there is a big opportunity ahead for the Maryland native to make a name for himself.

Future Watch

Look, there are some mammoth offensive linemen on this starting unit who look the part but upon first glance, LT Temi Ajirotutu [6-4/310] would appear to be moving at a different pace than the others. His size, strength and athleticism will probably excite NFL scouts more than any other player on the roster. A true sophomore, the Queens native is not draft-eligible until 2024 and could even wait until the 2025 or 2026 draft if he maxes out his eligibility. The agile Ajirotutu appeared in nine games last season, starting five while flashing tremendous upside. It would not be surprising to see him depart Villanova as a draftable NFL prospect when his collegiate career is all said and done.

Names You Need To Know

C Colin Gamroth [6-4/305] | Some high praise for the smash-mouth mauler from Seattle, as assistant coach Sean Devine, who spent three seasons as the offensive line coach at Boston College and has over two decades of college experience, called Gamroth, ‘the smartest player he ever coached.’ Not to mention he is a beast in the weight room and also the strongest player on the team, according to other staff members. He started the past three seasons primarily at center and has slid over to fill in at guard when needed. A graduate senior, the 2021 CAA Academic Student-Athlete of the Year could possibly be viewed as a priority free agent following the draft.

LB Danny D’Amico [6-0/240] | A standout transfer from Albany, the downhill thumper racked up over 300 tackles in 38 games before deciding to finish up his career with the Wildcats. He is on the NFL radar but will need another big season to sway decision-makers to bring him into camp.

LB Antonio Montero [6-0/225] | After a well-accomplished career at Rice, in which he appeared in 38 games and made 200-plus tackles, Montero has demonstrated the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage (nine and a half tackles for loss in 2021).

LG Michael Corbi [6-3/335] | An All-American FCS and CAA honoree over the past couple of seasons, Corbi is a fiery road mauler.

WR Jaaron Hayik [6-1/195] | A big-play touchdown-maker and film room junkie; three-sport high school athlete.

TE Charlie Gilroy [6-5/255] | A hard-nosed, inline blocking specialist who continues to evolve as a pass-catcher.

LB Daniel Abraham [5-11/220] | An additional transfer from Harvard who is expected to compete for a starting job.

LT Nick Torres [6-6/320] | Enters his fourth year as a starter, primarily at right tackles but can also play guard.

* Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible+ and receive year-round insider information gathered by Ric Serritella! Click here to learn more.