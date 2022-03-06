NFLPA Bowl Spotlight: Sam Williams NFL Combine Q&A

A star pass rusher for the Ole Miss Rebels, Sam Williams was a standout at the 2022 NFLPA Bowl.

It has been an exhilarating experience during ‘draft season’ for Ole Miss pass-rusher Sam Williams, who has turned heads at every step of the way. It began with a highly impressive showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where Williams showcased another level of speed and burst than those in attendance. It resulted in an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he continued to shine due to his great bend and flexibility.

With rave reviews in both Pasadena and Mobile, Williams took his act to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Once again, he proved to be one of the more impressive prospects invited to Indianapolis. The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams officially timed 4.46 in the forty-yard dash, along with a 32.5” vertical jump and 10-3 broad jump.

Entering January, many draftniks projected the SEC sack leader to be a Day 3 selection. However, after another strong performance, his draft stock has skyrocketed and he could potentially crack the top 100 overall picks come April. Below is a transcript of his media session at the combine.

What led to the jump in production last season?

I have a son, so that helped me make my game increase. I’m doing everything I can to make his life better.

Who is the best offensive tackle you have faced in the SEC?

I’d say Evan Neal, most definitely.

What was it like playing in the SEC?

I feel it’s the closest thing to the NFL, so I feel I’m pretty prepared. But you can always improve in something.

What is your son’s name?

Samuel Williams Jr.

What’s it like to be here with these great players?

It makes me hungrier. It makes me happy to be there, blessed to be here, just giving me an opportunity to actually do something good.

What game would you want people to watch from all your tapes?

Maybe Tennessee.

You have speed and some good bull rushes.

I just try to win reps.

What do you want to improve on?

Basically my run technique and just as an overall player I guess.

What are your thoughts on critics who question your run defense?

I was 250 pounds playing a 4i technique.

Charles Cross said you were the best guy he faced. Who was the best guy you faced?

I’d say Evan Neal but Charles Cross, we have some history because we were together on a visit to Ole Miss. So I know him. I wish him love. We were having fun during the game.

Can you tell us more about your basketball background?

I played AAU. But in high school I was a guard. I was a three (guard). I was all-state.

Was it a big jump to the SEC?

I feel like I adjusted pretty well. I had that dog mentality. I came in right away to try to take over. From there everything else fell into place.

What can you tell us about Chance Campbell?

It was a blessing playing with a guy like Chance. He’s a great teammate. He’s a great person on and off the field. He’s going to be a hard worker, a dedicated player.

What can you tell us about Jerrion Early?

He’s fast. He’s going to be a good player, him and Snoop Conner.

Who at Ole Miss is going to blow up next year?

Cedric Johnson. He had eight sacks last year in his second year, first year playing defensive end. He’s going to shock a lot of people next year.

What do you think about pre-snap when you go through your pass-rush moves?

Nothing really pre snap. I watch film during the week. If they change up. My coach has a saying: Use history, write history. If they do something different because maybe they watched film of you, I react to them. I just let them play and I just react.

Do you have a favorite pass-rush move?

No, I just base everything off speed. If you do that, you make it harder for the offensive player.

