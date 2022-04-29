Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Gives FCS a First Round Presence

The NCAA Football Championship Subdivision has a presence in the National Football League draft first round once again.

Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

It marks the second year in a row that a UNI tackle was taken in the draft. Spencer Brown went to the Buffalo Bills at No. 93 overall last spring. The book end played in 13 games, making 10 starts, as a rookie for the AFC East champions.

Penning's selection means a FCS product has broken into the first round in three of the past four years. North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance went No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 23 pick in 2019.

Penning made 37 appearances for Northern Iowa, including starting all 12 games at tackle in 2021. He earned a spot on the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team and received an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound book end has great size and seems to play with an edge. He can move well, too. Penning registered a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, tying for the second-fastest time among offensive line participants.

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella pegged Penning at No. 24 overall on his final top 100 big-board rankings.

Penning had appeared as a first-rounder in a number of mock drafts, including an April 11 listing by NFL Draft Bible’s Zack Patraw who projected the UNI product to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 17.

The official NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated player scouting report described the Northern Iowa standout as “a dominant FCS prospect.”

“Trevor Penning’s athleticism should afford him immediate value as a swing backup. What’s more, he has high-level starting potential at guard or tackle in any offensive scheme,” according to NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated. (Full Penning Scouting Report)

