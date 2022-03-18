Highly-Regarded Defensive Ends Suffers Injury at Michigan Pro Day

The Pro-Day circuit is one of the most important parts of the pre-draft process every year. Schools host evaluators from multiple NFL teams and leagues, where prospects showcase their rare strength, athleticism, and position-based traits. The days are designed to be an exciting look forward for the best stars of college football.

Unfortunately, there was a sorrowful mood among the attendees at Michigan’s Pro day Friday after Highly-rated defensive end David Ojabo suffered a workout-ending injury.

Ojabo is considered one of this year's best edge rushers thanks to his rare athletic gifts.

“His lateral agility and explosiveness make him tough to block on an island as he beats quick sets with an inside spin.” (Scouting Report Blurb On David Ojabo)

Many have pegged him as a top-15 pick, with a chance to slide into the top 10. While it would be unwise to speculate as to the extent of the injury, there were first-hand accounts of the incident.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Media reported that “Ojabo sustained an injury during a Pro Day pass-rush drill, going down clutching his left leg that resulted in him needing to be helped off the field.”

It should be noted that Ojabo is not only new to the game of football but also to the United States.

Born in Nigeria, Ojabo first played football when he arrived in the U.S during high school. His high-caliber traits flashed during his Wolverines career, where his upside and ceiling have elevated him to his current draft positioning. It is hoped that Ojabo will have a full and speedy recovery, allowing him to showcase his talent at the NFL level.