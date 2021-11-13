Ole Miss Pass-Rusher Takes Center Stage

Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams is looking like one of the better edge rushers in college football and the NFL Draft

Coming off his best game of the season, Ole Miss pass-rusher Sam Williams is the Rebels single season sack record holder with 10.5 through the first nine games of the year. He now has 20.5 sacks for his career and his ascension amongst the scouting community has been quite noticeable.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Williams shows the ability to convert speed to strength and possesses violent hands, making him a menace for opposing blockers. In addition, his versatility to play either with his hand in the dirt or standing up on the edge, makes him appealing to all 32 NFL franchises.

“I just try to every day get better and better, stock rising or lowering, it can go day by day,” the Ole Miss star stated. “Every day I come with the same mindset (of) ‘What can I do to help this team win? What can I do to make sure I’m putting my team in a position to be better and have situations where they can trust me and lean on me to make plays, make big plays?’ NFL… Yeah, I think about it. I dream about, it but right now we’re focused on the next game, the next day.”

The one-time JUCO product from Northeast Mississippi CC has certainly been one of the biggest draft risers of the year but he is also set to be one of the older players and will be 23 years old come April. However, he is expected to test extremely well, as Williams is rumored to have run in the sub 4.50-range, while owning a 40-inch vertical. Should he come close to posting similar numbers at the combine, it is sure to make him one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I’m sure PFF has the stat, but I would not think there’s a defensive lineman around the country who has played as many snaps as he has,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said. “He’s got a lot of games in the 60’s, some games in the 70’s. He’s been a warrior for us and hopefully he will be again Saturday.“

The 12th ranked Rebels with host the 11th ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, setting the stage for a primetime matchup!

