NFL Draft Profile: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Michigan iOL Olusegun Oluwatimi
Michigan iOL Olusegun Oluwatimi
Olusegun Oluwatimi
#55
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6020
Wt: 309
Hand: 848
Arm: 3300
Wing: 8000
40: 5.35
DOB: 8/5/1999
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD
High School: DeMatha Catholic
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Oluwatimi was a two-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 3,300 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite board. Oluwatimi didn’t receive a national ranking or star ranking from Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. He began his high school football journey at Archbishop Carroll High School. Oluwatimi arrived at Air Force in 2017 before transferring to Virginia in 2018. He transferred from Virginia to Michigan for the 2022 season. Oluwatimi earned a degree in economics from Virginia. His brother (Oluwaseun) was a defensive lineman at Maryland. Oluwatimi was a 2019 All-ACC honorable mention, 2021 All-ACC Second-Team selection, 2021 Second-Team All-American for FWAA, and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy in 2021. 

