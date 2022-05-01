Skip to main content
Packers Move Up for FCS All-American WR Christian Watson

It may have happened one day later than some fans would have liked, but the Green Bay Packers secured a high-end wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

With the second selection of the second round, the Packers drafted North Dakota State product Christian Watson at No. 34 overall. Green Bay was not due to pick until No. 53, but made a deal with NFC North rival Minnesota to move up. The Packers sent two second-round selections (No. 53 and 59) to the Vikings in order to jump up to the top of Day 2.

Watson joins first-rounders Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) and Cole Strange (Chattanooga) as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision prospects who landed in the Top 35.

Watson, an FCS All-American performer standing over 6-foot-4, will help replenish the weapons around MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers traded away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders while former starter Marquez Valdes-Scantling went to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Helping North Dakota State win its ninth NCAA FCS national championship in the last 11 years, Watson averaged 18.6 yards per reception as a senior in 2021. He totaled 43 catches for 801 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Watson, who routinely and handily beat defenders at the FCS level, possesses physical characteristics that should translate well to the NFL.

The tall, lengthy pass-catcher only helped his Draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran 4.36 in the 40-yard dash (sixth-fastest among wide receivers) and topped the field with an 11-4 broad jump.

Watson, whose hand size exceeds 10 inches, earned a 99 "athleticism" score from the NFL's @NextGenStats. He was one of only five Combine participants to rate that highly during this draft cycle.

In February, the native Floridian represented NDSU well during Reese's Senior Bowl Week in Mobile. He recorded one reception for a 38-yard gain while competing for the winning side in the annual all-star game.

Watson also offers kickoff-return ability. He averaged 26.4 yards per runback during his North Dakota State tenure.

