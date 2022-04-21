Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerbacks

Zack Patraw brings you his top rankings for the cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft only nine days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. It's time to look at this deep class of cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and I dive a little deeper and give you my top 25 and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The class of cornerbacks is deep with talent. Despite having five with first-round grades, I could up to eight prospects selected at the position. With a top-tier cornerback becoming a must-have on defense, NFL teams are going to be thrilled with who they can get outside of the first round.

I went back and forth on Derek Stingley and Ahmad Gardner but Gardner landed as my top-ranked cornerback. His overall coverage ability paired with his production and ability in run support set him apart from the others. While Stingley didn't quite reach the potential we saw in his freshman tape, he still should be regarded as one of the best prospects in this class. His pure athleticism and football IQ are enough for me to understand why some have him as the top cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

After my top two, there's a plethora of talent left over. From Kaiir Elam to Kyler Gordon, all could hear their names called early on day two, or potentially sneak to the bottom of day one. But outside of the first two days of the NFL Draft, talented players like Alontae Taylor (who could project better as a safety in the NFL), and Jermaine Waller could make an impact early on in their NFL careers.

1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Age: NA | HT: 6026 | WT: 190 | Round Grade: 1

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Age: 20.8 | HT: 6002 | WT: 190 | Round Grade: 1

3. Kaiir Elam, Florida

Age: 21.0 | HT: 6014 | WT: 191 | Round Grade: 1

4. Trent McDuffie, Washington

Age: NA | HT: 5103 | WT: 193 | Round Grade: 1

5. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6002 | WT: 194 | Round Grade: 1

6. Roger McCreary, Auburn

Age: NA | HT: 5110 | WT: 190 | Round Grade: 2

7. Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6041 | WT: 205 | Round Grade: 2

8. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6020 | WT: 199 | Round Grade: 2

9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Age: NA | HT: 6013 | WT: 193 | Round Grade: 2

10. Kyler Gordon, Washington

Age: 22.4 | HT: 5114 | WT: 194 | Round Grade: 2

11. Mykael Wright, Oregon

Age: NA | HT: 5112 | WT: 173 | Round Grade: 3

12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Age: NA | HT: 6005 | WT: 197 | Round Grade: 3

13. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6015 | WT: 201 | Round Grade: 3

14. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Age: 23.4 | HT: 6001 | WT: 199 | Round Grade: 4

15. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

Age: 22.8 | HT: 5112 | WT: 202 | Round Grade: 4

16. Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Age: 23.3 | HT: 6005 | WT: 197 | Round Grade: 4

17. Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Age: 22.3 | HT: 6002 | WT: 176 | Round Grade: 5

18. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

Age: NA | HT: 6000 | WT: 180 | Round Grade: 5

19. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Age: NA | HT: 6024 | WT: 195 | Round Grade: 5

20. Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Age: 23.6 | HT: 6014 | WT: 197 | Round Grade: 5

21. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

Age: 22.5 | HT: 6014 | WT: 201 | Round Grade: 5

22. Chris Steele, USC

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6003 | WT: 187 | Round Grade: 5

23. Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Age: 21.7 | HT: 5114 | WT: 194 | Round Grade: 6

24. Josh Jobe, Alabama

Age: 24.0 | HT: 5114 | WT: 182 | Round Grade: 7

25. Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Age: 25.3 | HT: 6020 | WT: 197 | Round Grade: 7

  • S

