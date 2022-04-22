Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Safeties

With the NFL Draft only nine days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. It's time to look at the safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft, and I will give you my top ten and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The safety position has been defined in multiple roles on NFL defenses. This NFL Draft class of safeties is going to be dependent on their scheme to determine their role at the next level.

Kyle Hamilton sits head and shoulders above the pact. He's extremely versatile and plays every position extremely well. He has tremendous range as a single-high safety, understands his assignment in two-high, can come down and play run support, and even blitz off the edge. How an NFL team deploys him will be interesting to see.

Nick Cross was a major riser during the draft process, showing his experience playing various roles. His coverage ability is solid, but what I like most about his game is his physicality. If a team is looking for a versatile thumper, Cross is your man and don't be surprised to see him go early on day two.

A guy to watch out for later in the draft is Illinois safety, Kerby Joseph. I have him just outside of day two but could see him being a late pick in round three. His instincts and football IQ are fantastic and will likely be a strong enough trait for a team to take a chance on him earlier than expected.

