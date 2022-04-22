Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsNFL DraftBig BoardMock Drafts+Draft GuideSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Safeties

Zack Patraw brings you his top rankings for the safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft only nine days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. It's time to look at the safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft, and I will give you my top ten and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The safety position has been defined in multiple roles on NFL defenses. This NFL Draft class of safeties is going to be dependent on their scheme to determine their role at the next level.

Kyle Hamilton sits head and shoulders above the pact. He's extremely versatile and plays every position extremely well. He has tremendous range as a single-high safety, understands his assignment in two-high, can come down and play run support, and even blitz off the edge. How an NFL team deploys him will be interesting to see.

Nick Cross was a major riser during the draft process, showing his experience playing various roles. His coverage ability is solid, but what I like most about his game is his physicality. If a team is looking for a versatile thumper, Cross is your man and don't be surprised to see him go early on day two.

A guy to watch out for later in the draft is Illinois safety, Kerby Joseph. I have him just outside of day two but could see him being a late pick in round three. His instincts and football IQ are fantastic and will likely be a strong enough trait for a team to take a chance on him earlier than expected. 

READ AGAIN

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | iOL | iDL | EDGE | LB | CB | S

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Age: 21.1 | HT: 6041 | WT: 220 | Round Grade: 1

2. Nick Cross, Maryland

Age: 20.6 | HT: 6001 | WT: 212 | Round Grade: 2

3. Daxton Hill, Michigan

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6002 | WT: 191 | Round Grade: 2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4. Lewis Cine, Georgia

Age: NA | HT: 6022 | WT: 199 | Round Grade: 2

5. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Age: NA | HT: 5110 | WT: 198 | Round Grade: 2

6. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati 

Age: NA | HT: 6006 | WT: 206 | Round Grade: 2

7. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6013 | WT: 199 | Round Grade: 3

8. JT Woods, Baylor

Age: NA | HT: 6106 | WT: 195 | Round Grade: 3

9. Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Age: 21.4 | HT: 6005 | WT: 203 | Round Grade: 4

10. Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Age: NA | HT: 5105 | WT: 198 | Round Grade: 4

READ AGAIN

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | iOL | iDL | EDGE | LB | CB | S

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

jimmy-garoppolo-49ers
Latest News

Interview with Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Shoulder Rehab and More

By Zack Patraw12 hours ago
The State of Football
Latest News

The State of Football with Special Guests Dane Vandernat Derrius Guice, Bo Marchionte, & Trey Knox

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut
NFL Draft

Three Lesser-Known FCS Products Who Should Draw NFL Interest

By Ralph Ventre20 hours ago
Akayleb Evans
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with Missouri Prospect Akayleb Evans

By Jenn McGraw20 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-04-21 085912
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Which Pass Rusher Should be Selected First Overall?

By Robert Gregson20 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
NFL Draft

Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerbacks

By Zack PatrawApr 21, 2022
travon walker 2022 jordan davis
Mocks

2022 Midweek Two-Round NFL Mock: The Draft Hype Grows

By Jack BorowskyApr 20, 2022
New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions
Alternative Football

USFL First Impressions: Quarterback is a Problem

By Ralph VentreApr 20, 2022