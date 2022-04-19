Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: EDGE Defenders

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the edge defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. It's time to look at the elite edge rushers in this class, where I dive a little deeper and give you my top-15 and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

This class of edge rushers is loaded with talent from top to bottom. Scheme-fit will be a major factor in where prospects at the position will get drafted. Looking at the top, you have three prospects with versatility and talent that can fit just about anywhere. Then you start getting into 3-4 outside linebackers and 4-3 defensive ends. 

In the past few drafts, the talk at the top was all about quarterbacks, and this year -- it's all about the edge rushers. While Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) was widely talked about as the first-overall pick coming into the college football season, Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Travon Walker (Georgia) entered the mix, and now, we have a conversation we need to have as an NFL front office. 

Looking at where these prospects are ranked and where I would feel comfortable drafting them if I were a General Manager, 15 prospects have the potential to go in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. There's a ton of talent throughout this draft class, and teams will find a very solid player later in the draft. 

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Age: 21.3369863013699 | HT: 6040 | WT: 254 | Round Grade: 1

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Age: 21.6876712328767 | HT: 6065 | WT: 260 | Round Grade: 1

3. Travon Walker, Georgia

Age: 21.3287671232877 | HT: 6050 | WT: 272 | Round Grade: 1

4. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Age: 23.2767123287671 | HT: 6045 | WT: 254 | Round Grade: 1

5. George Karlaftis, Purdue

Age: 21.0383561643836 | HT: 6036 | WT: 266 | Round Grade: 1

6. David Ojabo, Michigan

Age: 21.9178082191781 | HT: 6040 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 2

7. Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Age: 23.3808219178082 | HT: 6034 | WT: 261 | Round Grade: 2

8. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Age: NA | HT: 6023 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 2

9. Logan Hall, Houston

Age: NA | HT: 6061 | WT: 283 | Round Grade: 2

10. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Age: NA | HT: 6052 | WT: 228 | Round Grade: 3

11. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Age: 22.2767123287671 | HT: 6040 | WT: 267 | Round Grade: 3

12. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Age: 22.2465753424658 | HT: 6036 | WT: 258 | Round Grade: 3

13. Drake Jackson, USC

Age: 21.013698630137 | HT: 6035 | WT: 254 | Round Grade: 4

14. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Age: NA | HT: 6047 | WT: 266 | Round Grade: 4

15. Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Age: 23.0493150684932 | HT: 6036 | WT: 266 | Round Grade: 4

