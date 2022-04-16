Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Offensive Tackles

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the offensive tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. Let's look at the offensive tackle position, where I give you my top ten tackles and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

This year, the offensive tackle class is very interesting because there is a ton of talent at the top, some depth in the middle, and then a bit of a drop-off after that. The first three picks have the potential to be all offensive tackles, with a potential to have a total of seven selected on day one of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

With an emphasis being put on protecting quarterbacks, high-end offensive tackles are becoming just as important as having a franchise quarterback or pass rusher. Hitting on an offensive tackle will be vital, and luckily for NFL teams, there are plenty of quality bookend tackles in this class. Guys like Evan Neal and Trevor Penning are super athletic, strong, and powerful. Then there are guys like Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross, who can play any position on the offensive line.

Prospects like Tyler Smith from Tulsa and Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan are beginning to get some love, but not enough. Both are very good, raw prospects that have the potential to be future pro-bowlers. If I'm a General Manager with a top ten pick and multiple first-round selections, I might consider passing on the top guys and draft another position, then select Smith or Raimann later.

With the number of talented tackles, below are my top-ten tackles and where I would select them in the upcoming NFL Draft.

1. Evan Neal, Alabama

Age: 20.6 | HT: 6074 | WT: 337 | Round Grade: 1

2. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Age: NA | HT: 6040 | WT: 310 | Round Grade: 1

3. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Age: NA | HT: 6071 | WT: 325 | Round Grade: 1

4. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Age: 21.4 | HT: 6046 | WT: 307 | Round Grade: 1

5. Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Age: 21.0 | HT: 6060 | WT: 332 | Round Grade: 1

6. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Age: NA | HT: 6060 | WT: 303 | Round Grade: 2

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Age: 22.4 | HT: 6080 | WT: 384 | Round Grade: 2

8. Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Age: NA | HT: 6050 | WT: 321 | Round Grade: 2

9. Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Age: NA | HT: 6060 | WT: 315 | Round Grade: 3

10. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Age: 22.4 | HT: 6070 | WT: 290 | Round Grade: 4

