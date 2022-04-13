Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Running Backs

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We are moving to the running back position, where I give you my top ten backs and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The running back position has been very interesting regarding how teams value certain players and how they fit into specific schemes. We all know that there's not just one guy to worry about in the backfield anymore -- most teams have two backs that they can deploy in different situations. The one-man-backfield is a thing of the past, which means teams will be looking for a complimentary back in this draft class, or someone that can lead that committee.

Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III are two running backs in this class that could lead a backfield. They both have a great set of tools at their disposal that can help push them into a significant role early on in their career. Other backs, like Kyren Williams and James Cook, have the set of tools that help change the pace of an offense, making them a weapon in the passing game, but can also do plenty of damage in the running game. 

While the first-round running back is becoming more and more unlikely, there's still plenty of talent in this class, and a few will have a chance to contribute early on in their careers, even if they're selected later in the draft. If I'm a General Manager, waiting for players like Tyler Badie, Zamir White, and Pierre Strong later in the draft might hold more value than selecting one of the higher-ranked running backs. That's not saying I wouldn't love to draft Hall or Walker early, but more towards the middle portion of day two. 

1. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Age: 20.9 | HT: 5112 | WT: 217 | Round Grade: 2

2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Age: NA | HT: 5092 | WT: 211 | Round Grade: 2

3. James Cook, Georgia

Age: 22.6 | HT: 5110 | WT: 199 | Round Grade: 3

4. Dameon Pierce, Florida

Age: 22.2 | HT: 5100 | WT: 218 | Round Grade: 3

5. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Age: 20.7 | HT: 6003 | WT: 217 | Round Grade: 3

6. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Age: NA | HT: 5090 | WT: 194 | Round Grade: 4

7. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Age: 23.1 | HT: 6020 | WT: 225 | Round Grade: 5

8. Tyler Badie, Missouri

Age: NA | HT: 5080 | WT: 197 | Round Grade: 5

9. Zamir White, Georgia

Age: 22.6 | HT: 6000 | WT: 214 | Round Grade: 6

10. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

Age: 23.4 | HT: 5110 | WT: 207 | Round Grade: 6

