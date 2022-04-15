Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Tight Ends

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We are moving to the tight end position, where I give you my top ten tight ends and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

While the tight end position isn't loaded at the top, a few prospects at the top can make an impact early in their career. There aren't many teams in dire need of a tight end, and there aren't any Travis Kelce's or George Kittles' in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there are teams that could use a guy like Trey McBride or Jelani Woods. While we likely won't see a tight end go in the first round, you could start seeing them fly off the board on day two.

If you want a solid all-around tight end, McBride has the potential to be an every-down player. If you want an athletic receiving tight end, Woods or Greg Dulcich are great options. But if you want to wait later in the draft and select a very good, underrated tight end, Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State has proven himself as a decent receiver and a very good blocker.

You're not going to find a tight end that will put up points for your fantasy football teams, but you are going to find some solid NFL tight ends -- guys you can trust to block in the running game and guys you can trust as a safety blanket. It's all about what your team needs.

Age: 22.4 | HT: 6035 | WT: 246 | Round Grade: 2

Age: 23.5 | HT: 6071 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 3

Age: NA | HT: 6040 | WT: 243 | Round Grade: 3

Age: 21.8 | HT: 6054 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 4

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6050 | WT: 247 | Round Grade: 4

Age: NA | HT: 6044 | WT: 245 | Round Grade: 5

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6047 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 5

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6047 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 6

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6064 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 6

Age: NA | HT: 6064 | WT: 249 | Round Grade: 6

READ AGAIN

COMING SOON

OT

iOL

iDL

EDGE

LB

CB

S

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes