Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Tight Ends

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We are moving to the tight end position, where I give you my top ten tight ends and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

While the tight end position isn't loaded at the top, a few prospects at the top can make an impact early in their career. There aren't many teams in dire need of a tight end, and there aren't any Travis Kelce's or George Kittles' in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there are teams that could use a guy like Trey McBride or Jelani Woods. While we likely won't see a tight end go in the first round, you could start seeing them fly off the board on day two.

If you want a solid all-around tight end, McBride has the potential to be an every-down player. If you want an athletic receiving tight end, Woods or Greg Dulcich are great options. But if you want to wait later in the draft and select a very good, underrated tight end, Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State has proven himself as a decent receiver and a very good blocker.

You're not going to find a tight end that will put up points for your fantasy football teams, but you are going to find some solid NFL tight ends -- guys you can trust to block in the running game and guys you can trust as a safety blanket. It's all about what your team needs.

1. Trey McBride, Colorado State

Age: 22.4 | HT: 6035 | WT: 246 | Round Grade: 2

2. Jelani Woods, Virginia

Age: 23.5 | HT: 6071 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 3

3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Age: NA | HT: 6040 | WT: 243 | Round Grade: 3

4. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Age: 21.8 | HT: 6054 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 4

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Cade Otton, Washington

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6050 | WT: 247 | Round Grade: 4

6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Age: NA | HT: 6044 | WT: 245 | Round Grade: 5

7. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6047 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 5

8. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6047 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 6

9. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6064 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 6

10. Cole Turner, Nevada

Age: NA | HT: 6064 | WT: 249 | Round Grade: 6

READ AGAIN

COMING SOON

  • OT
  • iOL
  • iDL
  • EDGE
  • LB
  • CB
  • S

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

USFL-OLB-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Outside Linebackers

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-DE-Rankings-Odom
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Defensive Ends

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-DT-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Defensive Tackles

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-C-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Centers

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-OG-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Guards

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-OT-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Tackles

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-TE-Rankings
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Tight Ends

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago
USFL-WR-Rankings-JF3
Latest News

USFL Player Rankings: Wide Receivers

By Ric Serritella19 hours ago