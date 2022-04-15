Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Tight Ends
With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We are moving to the tight end position, where I give you my top ten tight ends and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.
While the tight end position isn't loaded at the top, a few prospects at the top can make an impact early in their career. There aren't many teams in dire need of a tight end, and there aren't any Travis Kelce's or George Kittles' in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there are teams that could use a guy like Trey McBride or Jelani Woods. While we likely won't see a tight end go in the first round, you could start seeing them fly off the board on day two.
If you want a solid all-around tight end, McBride has the potential to be an every-down player. If you want an athletic receiving tight end, Woods or Greg Dulcich are great options. But if you want to wait later in the draft and select a very good, underrated tight end, Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State has proven himself as a decent receiver and a very good blocker.
You're not going to find a tight end that will put up points for your fantasy football teams, but you are going to find some solid NFL tight ends -- guys you can trust to block in the running game and guys you can trust as a safety blanket. It's all about what your team needs.
1. Trey McBride, Colorado State
Age: 22.4 | HT: 6035 | WT: 246 | Round Grade: 2
2. Jelani Woods, Virginia
Age: 23.5 | HT: 6071 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 3
3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Age: NA | HT: 6040 | WT: 243 | Round Grade: 3
4. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
Age: 21.8 | HT: 6054 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 4
Read More
5. Cade Otton, Washington
Age: 23.0 | HT: 6050 | WT: 247 | Round Grade: 4
6. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Age: NA | HT: 6044 | WT: 245 | Round Grade: 5
7. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Age: 23.2 | HT: 6047 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 5
8. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
Age: 21.6 | HT: 6047 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 6
9. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Age: 23.2 | HT: 6064 | WT: 252 | Round Grade: 6
10. Cole Turner, Nevada
Age: NA | HT: 6064 | WT: 249 | Round Grade: 6
READ AGAIN
COMING SOON
- OT
- iOL
- iDL
- EDGE
- LB
- CB
- S