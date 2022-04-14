Skip to main content
Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Wide Receivers

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We jump to the wide receiver position, where I dive a little deeper, giving you my top-22 receivers and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

Lately, the class of wide receivers seems to get deeper every year -- this year is no different. With five receivers receiving first-round grades, wide receiver-needy teams will be thrilled heading into the draft. After seeing players like Tyreek Hill and Davantae Adams receive massive contracts this offseason, you wonder how to value top-tier talent for receivers in the NFL. Do you pay your top guy, who has proved himself and earned that type of money, or do you move on and reload with younger, cheaper talent?

A lot of circumstances factor into that question. Take a look at the Packers, for instance -- Their salary cap situation wasn't in their favor to keep Adams, so trading him for future assets and potentially grabbing a cheaper option in the draft is the right move for them. They can feel confident that they will find a replacement for Adams in the 2022 NFL Draft. That's not to downplay the talent level of Adams, and it likely won't come to fruition in year one. Still, there's plenty of optimism about this receiver class that you can eventually come close to replicating his production to some degree -- and the same can be said for the Chiefs and Hill. 

I tried to keep the rankings to a top ten, but with the depth of talent at both outside and inside receivers, I had to go deeper in the rankings. As you can see, plenty of prospects could potentially go later in the draft that could make an impact early in their career.

1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Age: 21.7 | HT: 5116 | WT: 183 | Round Grade: 1

2. Jameson Williams, Alabama

Age: 21.1 | HT: 6014 | WT: 179 | Round Grade: 1

3. Drake London, USC

Age: 20.7 | HT: 6037 | WT: 219 | Round Grade: 1

4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Age: 22.1 | HT: 6020 | WT: 225 | Round Grade: 1

5. Chris Olave, Ohio State

Age: 21.8 | HT: 6003 | WT: 187 | Round Grade: 1

6. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Age: 22.1 | HT: 5105 | WT: 178 | Round Grade: 2

7. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Age: 21.6 | HT: 5095 | WT: 195 | Round Grade: 2

8. George Pickens, Georgia

Age: 21. | HT: 6032 | WT: 195 | Round Grade: 2

9. John Metchie III, Alabama

Age: 21.7 | HT: 5112 | WT: 187 | Round Grade: 2

10. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Age: NA | HT: 6031 | WT: 211 | Round Grade: 3

11. Kyle Philips, UCLA

Age: NA | HT: 5112 | WT: 189 | Round Grade: 3

12. Christian Watson, NDSU

Age: 22.9 | HT: 6041 | WT: 208 | Round Grade: 3

13. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Age: 21.3 | HT: 5080 | WT: 178 | Round Grade: 3

14. David Bell, Purdue

Age: 21.3 | HT: 6007 | WT: 212 | Round Grade: 3

15. Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Age: 23.1 | HT: 5076 | WT: 170 | Round Grade: 4

16. Danny Gray, SMU

Age: NA | HT: 5117 | WT: 186 | Round Grade: 4

17. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Age: 23.1 | HT: 6011 | WT: 194 | Round Grade: 4

18. Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Age: 24.9 | HT: 5116 | WT: 204 | Round Grade: 5

19. Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Age: 22.2 | HT: 5117 | WT: 196 | Round Grade: 5

20. Justyn Ross, Clemon

Age: 22.3 | HT: 6035 | WT: 205 | Round Grade: 5

21. Bo Melton, Rutgers

Age: 22.9 | HT: 5110 | WT: 189 | Round Grade: 6

22. Samori Toure, Nebraska

Age: 24.9 | HT: 6006 | WT: 191 | Round Grade: 6

