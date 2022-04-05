Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Philadelphia Eagles' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, NFC East [WildCard])
Head Coach: Nick Sirianni
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- DE
- WR
- SAM
- FS
- CB
- LG
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: WR Zach Pascal (Colts), LB Haason Reddick (Panthers), LB Kyzir White (Chargers), DT Renell Wren (Bengals)
2022 RE-SIGNINGS
C Jason Kelce, RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward, S Anthony Harris, DE Derek Barnett (Extension), DT Fletcher Cox
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: LB Alex Singleton (Broncos), LB Genard Avery (Steelers)
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
TOTAL: 10
Round 1 – No. 15 (from Miami)
Round 1 – No. 18 (from New Orleans)
Round 2 – No. 51
Round 3 – No. 83
Round 3 – No. 101 (from New Orleans)
Round 4 – No. 124
Round 5 – No. 154 (from Washington)
Round 5 – No. 162
Round 5 – No. 166 (from Arizona)
Round 7 – No. 237 (from New Orleans)