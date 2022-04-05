Skip to main content
Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Philadelphia Eagles' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, NFC East [WildCard])

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • DE
  • WR
  • SAM
  • FS
  • CB
  • LG
eagles draft 2

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: WR Zach Pascal (Colts), LB Haason Reddick (Panthers), LB Kyzir White (Chargers), DT Renell Wren (Bengals)

2022 RE-SIGNINGS

C Jason Kelce, RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward, S Anthony Harris, DE Derek Barnett (Extension), DT Fletcher Cox

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: LB Alex Singleton (Broncos), LB Genard Avery (Steelers)

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

TOTAL: 10

Round 1 – No. 15 (from Miami)

Round 1 – No. 18 (from New Orleans)

Round 2 – No. 51

Round 3 – No. 83

Round 3 – No. 101 (from New Orleans)

Round 4 – No. 124

Round 5 – No. 154 (from Washington)

Round 5 – No. 162

Round 5 – No. 166 (from Arizona)

Round 7 – No. 237 (from New Orleans)

Philadelphia Eagles
