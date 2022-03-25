Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Pittsburgh Steelers' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

Tracking the Pittsburgh Steelers' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

2021 Record: 9-7-1 (Second Place, AFC North [WildCard])

Base Defense: 3-4

TEAM NEEDS:

  • QB
  • SS
  • OC
  • RT
  • WR
  • CB
  • NT
steelers-draft-2

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: QB Mitchell Trubisky (Bills), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Patriots), OG Mason Cole (Vikings), OG James Daniels (Bears), CB Levi Wallace (Bills), LB Myles Jack (Jaguars)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

QB Dwayne Haskins, DT Montravius Adams, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, S Miles Killebrew, CB Arthur Maulet, LS Christian Kuntz

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), WR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers), WR James Washington (Cowboys)

RETIRED: QB Ben Rothlisberger

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Released OT Zach Banner. Released LB Joe Schobert. 

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 – No. 20

Round 2 – No. 52

Round 3 – No. 84

Round 4 – No. 138

Round 6 – No. 208 (from Kansas City)

Round 7 – No. 225 (from NY Jets)

Round 7 – No. 241

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

browns draft
NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible6 minutes ago
Ravens draft
NFL Draft

Baltimore Ravens: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible6 hours ago
Bengals draft
NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible6 hours ago
nfl_draftroom_576
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Draft Team Needs and Free Agents

By The NFL Draft Bible9 hours ago
https___riggosrag.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1341554784-1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Debate: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder

By Jordan Pun12 hours ago
indianapolis colts nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson12 hours ago
New Mexico State OT Sage Doxtater
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sage Doxtater, Offensive Tackle, New Mexico State Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
James Madison DT Mike Greene
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mike Greene, Defensive Tackle, James Madison Dukes

By The NFL Draft Bible19 hours ago
Member Exclusive