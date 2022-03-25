Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Pittsburgh Steelers' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
2021 Record: 9-7-1 (Second Place, AFC North [WildCard])
Base Defense: 3-4
TEAM NEEDS:
- QB
- SS
- OC
- RT
- WR
- CB
- NT
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: QB Mitchell Trubisky (Bills), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Patriots), OG Mason Cole (Vikings), OG James Daniels (Bears), CB Levi Wallace (Bills), LB Myles Jack (Jaguars)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
QB Dwayne Haskins, DT Montravius Adams, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, S Miles Killebrew, CB Arthur Maulet, LS Christian Kuntz
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), WR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers), WR James Washington (Cowboys)
RETIRED: QB Ben Rothlisberger
Released OT Zach Banner. Released LB Joe Schobert.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 – No. 20
Round 2 – No. 52
Round 3 – No. 84
Round 4 – No. 138
Round 6 – No. 208 (from Kansas City)
Round 7 – No. 225 (from NY Jets)
Round 7 – No. 241