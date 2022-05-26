Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Name Their Next General Manager

The illustrious carer of long-time Steeler G.M Kevin Colbert has ended but the man succeding him has been around just as long. More on the announcement of Omar Khan as the Steelers new General Manager below.

One of the most successful and steadfast organizations in the NFL found itself searching for a new G.M this year after long-time executive Kevin Colbert announced he would retire following the 2022 NFL Draft. Colbert has been the G.M for more than two decades, helping assemble two Super Bowl-winning rosters, drafting multiple Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers, and overseeing a team that hasn't had a losing season in nearly 20 years. He wanted to leave the team and new G.M with the next heir apparent at quarterback, making Kenny Pickett his final first-round selection. Colbert certainly put in a good word for Omar Khan during the hiring process, as he came out above the rest.

Khan is no stranger to the organization, having started his career in Pittsburgh in 2001. His most recent title, Vice President of Football and Business Administration, was held for the last six seasons. As Brooke Pryor of ESPN said, "Khan was considered a favorite during the exhaustive search that included interviews with Brandon Hunt, the Steelers' director of pro scouting."

Steelers President Art Rooney II was emphatic in his address to the media, saying, "I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as our next General Manager, Omar has been an integral part of our Football Operations Department during his 21 years with the team, and that experience will serve him well in his new position."

Khan looks to continue the winning ways of the franchise, as noted in his acceptance statement. "I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years. I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation and our community," said Khan.

