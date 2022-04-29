Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers Select Kenny Pickett with 20th Overall Pick.

The Steelers have found their next quarterback and it seems they have known who they were taking all along.

Much was made in the pre-draft process about the liking of Malik Willis from the Steelers front office. Ever since their time together in Mobile, the Steelers were heavily linked to the Liberty quarterback. If night one of the draft has shown anything, the surprises keep rolling. 

kenny pickett 2

The Steelers have Shared a facility with Pickett for the past four years where they have had first-hand experience with his abilities. Now they will keep him in-house, as they groom him to become the next franchise quarterback. 

It's always a process to work through the smoke screens of rumors and groupthink leading up to the draft. Perhaps the Pickett selection by the Steelers will prevent that in the future. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Pickett performs in the black and gold. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15096740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: The Eagles and Titans trade, Titans select Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick.

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago
USATSI_15244389
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Panthers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_15246595
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
5ea0a0daeb054.image
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa Panthers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
marquise brown
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: The Ravens trading "Hollywood Brown to Cardinals for 23rd overall pick."

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago
Treylon Burks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Kyle Hamilton at 15th Overall.

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago