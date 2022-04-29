Pittsburgh Steelers Select Kenny Pickett with 20th Overall Pick.

The Steelers have found their next quarterback and it seems they have known who they were taking all along.

Much was made in the pre-draft process about the liking of Malik Willis from the Steelers front office. Ever since their time together in Mobile, the Steelers were heavily linked to the Liberty quarterback. If night one of the draft has shown anything, the surprises keep rolling.

The Steelers have Shared a facility with Pickett for the past four years where they have had first-hand experience with his abilities. Now they will keep him in-house, as they groom him to become the next franchise quarterback.

It's always a process to work through the smoke screens of rumors and groupthink leading up to the draft. Perhaps the Pickett selection by the Steelers will prevent that in the future. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Pickett performs in the black and gold.

