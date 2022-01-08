Player Spotlight: Antonio Ortiz, TCU

NFL Draft: Antonio Ortiz, TCU

Meet the four-year starter with 44 games of experience, TCU long snapper Antonio Ortiz is considered to be one of the premier long snapper prospects in the nation.

A four-year starter with 44 games of experience, TCU long snapper Antonio Ortiz is considered to be one of the premier long snapper prospects in the nation. The Virginia native was a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipient and semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the best FBS senior long snapper. The NFL Draft Bible recently had a chance to connect with Ortiz prior to his participation in the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January.

What can you tell us about your hometown and family life growing up?

I was born in Richmond, Virginia and lived there until kindergarten. Then I moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia and lived there from first grade to senior year of high school. I grew up in a suburban neighborhood, which I enjoyed because all of my friends lived so close. We were able to play sports or go to the pool to hang out in the summer. Mechanicsville is a nice place that I loved growing up in. My family is really close so growing up I always had a strong support system that was there for me which I am grateful for.

I was eight years old when I began to play football. I played up to sixth grade but I did not play in seventh grade because I didn’t want to play football and at the time I wanted to focus on basketball. I picked up football again in eighth grade and that is where I fell in love with the game. I was always placed on the defensive or offensive line which I didn’t enjoy as much so in 8th grade I decided to be a tight end and that’s when I started having more fun.

Who is someone that has had an influence on you and what is a valuable lesson that you have learned from them?

My Dad is someone who has had an influence on me. He always told me a quote that said, “what the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” He taught me that I achieve anything I want, if I know what I want and believe that I can do it. He came from the projects of El Paso, Texas, played college football at the University of Texas at Arlington and is now a successful architect. He had a dream, worked hard to reach it and believed he could do it along the way. He has taught me to believe in myself and it has influenced me so much.

When an NFL scout pops on your game film what should they expect to see, can you provide a self-scouting report?

They will see an athlete who is a consistent and reliable long snapper. I can snap, as well as run down field and cover. They will see good coverage speed that causes some fair catches. I got held up multiple times, so they will see effort trying to get off blocks and run down field. They will see accurate field goal and PAT snaps with the effort to have the laces out.

How would you describe your leadership style (lead by example, vocal, one-on-one, other)?

My leadership style is more lead by example. I am the type of leader that tries to set a good example by doing the right things on and off the field. In all areas such as football, working out, nutrition, and character, I want to be the best that I can be so that I can set an example for someone else. I am also good at one-on-one leadership because I feel strong connecting with just one person at a time which can help build more trust.

Who was the toughest opponent you have faced during your career (player or team), how did you fare?

The toughest opponent I have faced is Ohio State who was ranked in the top 10 at the time my freshman year. My team played very well and gave a good fight, but came up short in the end. I played hard, snapped well and had one of my better games.

What is a favorite memory that you will cherish from your collegiate career?

A favorite memory of my career is a game winning field goal in my last home game as a Horned Frog. The game was tied and we made the field goal to get the win. It is a favorite of mine because my last snap in Amon G. Carter stadium was a field goal to win the game.

Name a point in your career where you had to deal with adversity. What did you take away from that experience?

My first three games as a true freshman was a point in my career where I faced adversity. My first game I got the job done and did decent. My second game I struggled mentally and did not play as well as I would have liked to. I was overthinking and not having fun, which led to not playing like I know I could have. My third game I had one of my best games and it was the moment I realized that I belong and can do this in college. I learned that my mind is a powerful thing and having a positive and confident mindset will go a long way. I learned that nobody is perfect and mistakes happen. I learned that I need to have a short memory because the last snap is over and nothing can change it so give everything you have each snap.

Have you endured any major injuries throughout your career? If so, what did you learn from that process?

I tore my labrum in my right shoulder and needed surgery which ended with a six month recovery. I was so worried about not getting as strong as I was before and not being able to snap as well. I learned to trust the process and be patient. I worked so hard in the offseason to rehab my shoulder and then build my strength up to where I could snap again. My hard work paid off and I was fully healthy and ready for the next season.

What is something that no one knows about you?

Not everyone knows that I have an identical twin brother who is the long snapper at the University of Florida

If you can bring one teammate to a fox hole, who are you taking and why?

Esteban Avila because he is a great friend of mine, and he always makes me laugh, so it would be fun to hang out with him.

Have you selected an agent or combine training facility yet?

Yes, I have selected an agent. I am planning on training at the TCU Facilities.

