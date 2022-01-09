Player Spotlight: Montrell Washington, Samford

NFL Draft: Montrell Washington, Samford

Do-it-all standout Montrell Washington has been an offensive weapon for Samford, starring as a wide receiver/return man specialist. The Georgia native led the FCS with 1,938 all-purpose yards in 2021, including 813 receiving yards, 742 kick return yards, 243 punt return yards and 140 rushing yards, while adding 18 touchdowns (three returns). Get to know one of the more dynamic players in the 2022 NFL Draft, as he sat down with NFL Draft Bible prior to his participation in the 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

What can you tell us about your hometown and family life growing up?

I was born in Marietta, Georgia and grew up in a family of four with my mom, dad and younger brother. In my eighth grade year I moved to Canton, Georgia with my Godparents and it was the best decision I could have made for myself because I was exposed to a different level of football and met a lot of friends that I call brothers.

I started playing football at four years old. I would say I really started to love the game around the age of six. That's when I knew what I wanted to do and be when I grew up - be in the NFL!!!

Who is someone that has had an influence on you and what is a valuable lesson that you have learned from them?

My entire family has influenced me throughout my life. We are all very close. However, only four of us graduated from high school. I’m the second to get a college degree. I want my younger siblings and other family members to see that I did it and realize that now everyone can do it, too.

When an NFL scout pops on your game film what should they expect to see, can you provide a self-scouting report?

They will see that I’m extremely fast and have great vision. I'm just an all-around ball player when I step on the field. It doesn't matter if it’s SEC OR FCS, I’m what some would call a spark player - electric when the ball is in my hands.

How would you describe your leadership style (lead by example, vocal, one-on-one, other)?

I lead by example. I try my best to boost everyone up who's on my team. It does not matter if you play or not. I’m going to make you think you're the best player to ever touch the field because if you at least have the confidence to think you are better than someone or your opponent, you will give 100%! That’s all I ask is for them to give me their all and I’ll do the rest.

Who was the toughest opponent you have faced during your career (player or team), how did you fare?

The toughest I would have to say was the Florida Gators because I played the game with broken ribs and couldn't breathe that well. I still finished with three touchdowns and 340 all-purpose yards.

What is a favorite memory that you will cherish from your collegiate career?

Playing in the Florida game. The type of performance I had is something you dream of as a kid and to go out and show everyone was a dream come true for me.

Name a point in your career where you had to deal with adversity. What did you take away from that experience?

During my junior season I was known as just a specialist and it made me go even harder this past season on offense to show my versatility.

Have you endured any major injuries throughout your career? If so, what did you learn from that process?

I broke my ribs towards the end of my last season with three games left, one being the Florida game. But I knew I had to suck it up and play because I felt I would be letting my brothers down if I didn’t. When I thought I couldn’t continue, I made sure never to feel sorry myself and found a way to convince myself that I wasn’t hurt. That focus and determination allowed me to finish the season.

What is something that no one knows about you?

Something that no one really knows is that I love to fish. I could fish all day in any weather condition. It’s a great way for me to relax and do something I love other than football.

If you can bring one teammate to a fox hole, who are you taking and why?

I would take our quarterback Liam Welch. Liam is the type of player that is willing to do anything for his brothers and I’m the same way no matter what it is. He is a true competitor no matter what we were doing. At practice he carried himself a certain way that made me want to follow him. Not only is he a great quarterback but he has great character. He was more than a teammate. He is someone I count as a true brother. For me, it doesn't get any better than that.

Have you selected an agent or combine training facility yet?

Yes. I signed with JL Sports and will be training at X3 Performance.

