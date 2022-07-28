Prospect Breakdown: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, 4-3 Defensive End, Kansas State

One prominent storyline of the 2021 college football season was the dominant play from the "EDGE" position. Aidan Hutchinson, the second-overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, started his final collegiate campaign as a projected day-two player; however, his incredible season propelled him to the top of the class. Among underclassmen, two pass rushers stood out from their peers. Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., almost unanimously considered a top-three player in the 2023 NFL Draft class, was maybe the best player in college football as a sophomore. That said, despite his eye-popping statistics and exciting play style, Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah's outstanding year somehow went under the radar.

Born January 24th, 2002, to parents Felix and Cynthia Uzomah in Kansas City, Missouri, the Wildcats' star was an outstanding defender at Lee's Summit High School. Anudike-Uzomah earned all-district honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) in each of his three seasons with the varsity program. As a sophomore, he recorded a staggering 20 tackles for loss. He doubled down on that impressive number as a junior when 20 of his 77 total tackles came behind the line of scrimmage. He put up five sacks in both his junior and senior years. In his career, Anudike-Uzomah had a total of 184 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He was named second-team all-state as a junior by MFCA. As a senior, he received first-team all-state recognition from MFCA and Missouri state media.

For all of his impressive on-field play, the Kansas City native was a relatively unheralded recruit. 247Sports Composite Rankings gave him a three-star rating. The same outlet named him the 2,421st-best player in his class, the 114th-ranked weak-side defensive end that year, and the 42nd-overall senior from Missouri. 247Sports listed him as a two-star player, the 129th-best weak-side defensive end in his class, and the 43rd-ranked Missouri recruit. Unlike many other top draft prospects, Anudike-Uzomah did not have the chance to pick from a list of elite college football programs. His only FBS offers came from Kansas State and Tulsa. He also received offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and Western Illinois.

COVID-19 and its accompanying precautions hindered the 2020 college football season; still, Anudike-Uzomah found the field for the Wildcats. He was one of nine true freshmen to play for Kansas State that year, and he made three tackles and one sack in five games.

In 2021, the athletic pass rusher became integral to the Kansas State defense. He ended his sophomore year with 52 tackles (good for fourth on the team) and 14.5 tackles for loss (second). His 11.0 sacks were almost triple the next highest individual total among Wildcats players. His single-season sack number was fifth all-time at Kansas State and was the second-best total by a Kansas State sophomore in school history. Anudike-Uzomah was the first Kansas State player to have two three-sack performances in a single year. He came 11th in the nation and second in the Big 12 with .85 sacks per game. The Missouri native had the second most sacks in the country among sophomores, behind only Will Anderson Jr.

Each sack is a momentum-halting occurrence; a strip sack, though, is a potentially game-changing play. Anudike-Uzomah has proven he has a propensity for such highlights. He was one of three players in the nation to record two forced fumbles in two different games in 2021. He ended the year with six forced fumbles. The exciting prospect tied the national lead for forced fumbles per game with .46. At the end of his second college season, Anudike-Uzomah received Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Honorable Mention from conference coaches. Not only that, but he also received First Team All-Big 12 recognition from coaches and the Associated Press, Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year from coaches, and Third Team All-American honors from Phil Steele.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's game against TCU was one of the premier showings of the 2021 college football season.

Perhaps masked by the team's overall middling season, Kansas State's star pass rusher put up one of the best individual performances by any player in 2021. Against TCU, Anudike-Uzomah made a career-high eight tackles. He recorded 4.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks (tied for a school record). He had two additional sacks technically taken away in the box score, as his two forced fumbles were recovered on Kansas State's side of the line of scrimmage. His six sacks would have tied the FBS single-game record. Anudike-Uzomah was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Bednarik Award Player of the Week, the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Player of the Week, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Arguably the top player on Kansas State's 2021 defense, Anudike-Uzomah has experience playing from various alignments. The Wildcats' pass rusher boasts a well-built frame, lining up from the nose to the seven-tech and everywhere in between as a sophomore. Though his 2021 stats were impressive, Anudike-Uzomah impacted the pocket and created plays for the defense even more than the box score indicates. He regularly draws double teams and, thus, opens opportunities for his teammates.

To succeed in the NFL, players must reach or surpass baseline athletic standards; Anudike-Uzomah is a well-rounded athlete who can win with speed and power. An explosive mover in all directions, the Kanas State standout exhibits good speed and change of direction. His suddenness and burst enable him to catch linemen off guard. Further, the intriguing defender manufactures power cleanly to complement his already-decent strength profile. He plays with excellent leg drive to push the pocket at times. His upper body strength allows him to throw some linemen around. He is too strong for skill position blockers.

For all his athletic traits, Anudike-Uzomah distinguishes himself from the majority of the 2023 "EDGE" class with his advanced technique. He explodes to the point of engagement with early, accurate hands to maximize his functional power. He typically initiates contact. When paired with his strong upper body and clean movement skills, the talented defender's hand usage helps him control offensive linemen or shed their blocks. Moreover, Anudike-Uzomah's advanced feel for leverage and ability to get low into contact helps him generate a push. He often reduces blockable surface area.

Currently a pass-rush specialist in the Big 12, the Missouri native is a legitimate three-track threat with a refined skill set. He consistently attacks with a pass rush plan and various rush moves. He blends his athletic traits and his plan seamlessly. Anudike-Uzomah generally disguises his moves with feints and salesmanship to force and subsequently capitalize on his opponents' mistakes. The Wildcats' star is a sufficiently bendy rusher who can win the outside with speed and flexibility. He strings his arsenal of hand moves together until one works, often employing his notable change of direction ability while engaged. Anudike-Uzomah exhibits advanced counter moves.

Moreover, he displays solid power at engagement to push through full-man with leverage. His lower body strength, leg drive, and pad level offer a respectable power rush profile. He instinctively identifies and attacks his opponent's weaker shoulder, and Anudike-Uzomah rarely works too far upfield. The cerebral pass rusher and elite college defender has a knack for knocking the ball loose on his sacks.

Though he is still raw in run defense, Anudike-Uzomah has flashed promising traits. He can stack after initiating with leverage. He also can generate a push at contact and, in doing so, disrupt runs in the backfield. He constantly works to the ball carrier with persistent leg drive. Anudike-Uzomah's upper body strength and movement skills help him shed blocks. His leverage and lower body strength allow him to set the edge or fill space. The Kansas State standout is a good tackler who gives great effort on chase downs - even bringing ball carriers down 25 yards past the line of scrimmage.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's blend of intelligence, technique, and athleticism make him an enticing prospect.

Despite his being an intelligent, technical, and athletic prospect, Anudike-Uzomah's projection to the NFL is not completely clean. He lacks experience at the college level. Though his 2021 season was outstanding, he made a limited impact in the COVID-altered 2020 year. His lack of cumulative playing time shows in his awareness. His play recognition is a step slow, and he sometimes fails to diagnose the run or read the mesh point properly. Moreover, Anudike-Uzomah will likely be limited to a 4-3 defensive end role in the league.

The label "jack of all trades" certainly applies to Anudike-Uzomah's athletic profile; still, he lacks truly high-end traits. The Kansas State defender displays inconsistent power, and he is stifled once linemen latch on and can be driven at times. He has no answer for double teams or even a second offensive player chipping him before releasing. Conversely, Anudike-Uzomah's bend is sufficient but not effortless. His sharp changes of direction seem labored. Consequently, particularly agile linemen can mirror him.

Though he is already a successful pass-rusher, Anudike-Uzomah must fine-tune his play to reach his ceiling in that phase of his game. He willingly enters full-man engagement and gives himself up to linemen in the process. When his pad level drifts upwards, his power decreases inversely, and he is susceptible to trap techniques by blockers. Additionally, Anudike-Uzomah's inability to consistently break his opponents' grips results in trouble finishing his power rush attempts.

Likely at his worst in run defense, the Lee's Summit product may be limited to a designated pass-rush role early in his NFL career. Run blockers can displace him even after winning the leverage battle. He is too easily sealed, washed, or thrown around even when his technique is sound. Anudike-Uzomah does not reliably window through blocks. This lack of control at engagement directly contributes to his struggles in shedding or disengaging from his opponents.

Furthermore, Anudike-Uzomah's awareness in run defense is underdeveloped. He loses track of the ball carrier and abandons his gap. His commitment to penetrating takes him out of contention to make a play too regularly. He sometimes seems more interested in winning his one-on-one than he is in tackling.

After an outstanding sophomore campaign, Kansas State's 2021 sack leader looks poised to make another statement in 2022. To substantially improve his draft status quickly, Anudike-Uzomah must play with more patience, awareness, and interest in run defense. Still, his 2021 film was that of a mid-to-late day two player. He projects as an early low-end starter or pass-rush specialist in the NFL. Felix Anudike-Uzomah can develop into a high-level starting 4-3 defensive end.

Grade (Floor / Ceiling): Low-end starter or pass-rush specialist 4-3 defensive end / High-level starting 4-3 defensive end.

