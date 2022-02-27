Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella unveils his defensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Defensive Line

NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his defensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Serritella’s Sidebar: Get ready for some highly impressive athletes on the defensive line at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combines. By the time we depart Indianapolis, there is sure to be plenty of buzz about one of the biggest, fastest, most explosive draft classes that we have ever seen test!

PLEASE NOTE: Players are listed at the best position for the NFL. Make sure to SCROLL DOWN for all defensive line player rankings!!!

NO1. Kayvon Thibodeaux | Oregon

The Skinny: A long defensive end with great burst, active hands and high motor; can get home with speed, power and inside counters. Reportedly battled through an ankle injury this past season.

NO.2 Aidan Hutchinson | Michigan

The Skinny: Top-notch power rusher and sound run defender who boasts impressive strength, excellent hand usage, plus agility; the current odds-on favorite to be the number one overall pick.

NO.3 George Karlaftis | Purdue

The Skinny: A man-child who owns top-level physical traits. His physical frame, agility and production all bode extremely well for his draft status come April.

NO.4 David Ojabo | Michigan

The Skinny: Still a raw talent, the springy, standup pass-rusher possesses great size, explosiveness; converts speed-to-power and consistently threatens the edge on the outside.

NO.5 Jordan Davis | Georgia

The Skinny: A humongous defensive tackle with very good length; an immovable object along the interior who lines up predominantly at nose tackle and is able to enforce his will on blockers.

2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | DT [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia, RD1, REPORT

2. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M , RD1, REPORT

3. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, RD1, REPORT

4. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, SRB, RD2, REPORT

5. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama, RD2, REPORT

6. Christopher Hinton, Michigan, RD3, REPORT

7. Thomas Booker, Stanford, RD4, REPORT

8. Matthew Butler, Tennessee, RD4, REPORT

9. LaBryan Ray, Alabama, RD5, REPORT

10. Eric Johnson, Missouri State, RD5, REPORT

11. Ben Stille, Nebraska, RD6, REPORT

12. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, RD7, REPORT

13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT

14. Cory Durden, Florida State, PFA, REPORT

15. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin, PFA, REPORT

16. Kalia Davis, UCF, PFA, REPORT

17. Derrick Tangelo, Penn State, REPORT

18. Roderick Perry II, Illinois, PFA, REPORT

19. Mika Tafua, Utah, REPORT

20. Akial Byers, Missouri, REPORT

21. Ralfs Rusins, Liberty, PFA

22. Dion Novil, North Texas, PFA

23. CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina, PFA

24. Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State, PFA

25. Israel Antwine, Oklahoma State, PFA

26. Nyles Pinckney, Minnesota, PFA

27. Daquan Newkirk, Florida, PFA

28. Antonio Valentino, Florida, PFA

29. Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, PFA

30. Luc Bequette, California, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | NOSE TACKLES [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Travis Jones, UConn, RD2, REPORT

2. John Ridgeway, Arkansas, SRB, RD3, REPORT

3. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU, RD4, REPORT

4. Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA, RD5, REPORT

5. Marquan McCall, Kentucky, RD6, REPORT

6. Noah Elliss, Idaho, RD7, REPORT

7. Kobe Whiteside, Missouri, PFA, REPORT

8. Jonathan Ford, Miami, PFA, REPORT

9. DJ Davidson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT

10. Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana, PFA, REPORT

11. Tony Lamar Fair, Auburn, PFA

12. Damion Daniels, Nebraska, PFA

13. Tyrone Truesdell, PFA

14. Dalyn Wade-Perry, Stanford, PFA

15. James Fagan, Hampton, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 5-TECH [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Zachary Carter, Florida, RD2, REPORT

2. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

3. Josh Paschal, Kentucky, RD4, REPORT

4. Cade Hall, San Jose State, RD5, REPORT

5. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, RD5, REPORT

6. Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota, RD6, REPORT

7. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M, RD7, REPORT

8. Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati, PFA, REPORT

9. Keshawn James, Fayetteville State, PFA, REPORT

10. Jordan Jackson, Air Force, PFA, REPORT

11. Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers, PFA, REPORT

12. Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT

13. Ryder Anderson, Indiana, PFA, REPORT

14. Deionte Knight, Western, PFA, REPORT

15. Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT

16. Malik Greene, James Madison, PFA

17. Nolan Cockrill, Army, PFA

18. Julius Turner, Rutgers, PFA

19. Ryan Boehm, Fresno State, PFA

20. Keyshon Camp, Pittsburgh, PFA

21. Marcus Brown, Cincinnati, PFA

22. Joshua Black, Syracuse, PFA

23. Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland, PFA

24. Ralph Holley, Western Michigan, PFA

25. Blake Green, USF, PFA

26. Jahari Kay, Sam Houston State, PFA

27. Chris Agyemang, Ball State, PFA

28. Leevel Tatum III, Arizona, PFA

29. Dom Peterson, Nevada, PFA

30. Thaddeus Mangum, USF, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/26/22) | 4-3 DE [MORE: For expanded big board rankings click here]

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, RD1, REPORT

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, RD1, REPORT

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue, RD1, REPORT

4. Travon Walker, Georgia, RD1, REPORT

5. David Ojabo, Michigan, RD1, REPORT

6. Logan Hall, Houston, RD2, REPORT

7. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, RD2, REPORT

8. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, RD2, REPORT

9. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati, RD2, REPORT

10. Alex Wright, UAB, RD3, REPORT

11. Sam Williams, Mississippi, RD4, REPORT

12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State, RD4, REPORT

13. Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH), RD5, REPORT

14. De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State, RD6, REPORT

15. Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, RD6, REPORT

16. Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, RD7, REPORT

17. Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina, PFA, REPORT

18. Tre Williams, Arkansas, PFA, REPORT

19. Big Kat Bryant, UCF, REPORT

20. Jacoby Jones, Texas, REPORT

21. Chris Myers, Norfolk State, PFA

22. Luiji Vilain Wake Forest, PFA

23. Scott Patchan, Colorado State, PFA

24. Daniel Joseph, Noth Carolina State, PFA

25. Malik Fisher, Villanova, PFA

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002. For more in-depth analysis, featuring 600+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond, go All Access today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated ‘The Magazine.'

