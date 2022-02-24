Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Offensive Line

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella unveils his offensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NO.1 Ikem Ekwonu | North Carolina State The Skinny: Lacks prototype size and length but is powerful, aggressive and possesses violent hands; creates tremendous knock-back, while finishing through the whistle. NO.2 Evan Neal | Alabama The Skinny: Combines a rare combination of size, athleticism and bend. His flexibility, footwork and power allows him to create excellent leverage in the trenches; can play outside or inside. NO.3 Charles Cross | Mississippi State The Skinny: More of a finesse tackle who showcases superb athleticism and alertness in the second level; his mirror technique allows him to thrive in pass protection. NO.4 Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa The Skinny: You hate to face him but love having him on your side; one of the true enforcers in the 2022 NFL Draft. His physical presence, tenacity and strength are all positive attributes. NO.5 Tyler Linderbaum | Iowa The Skinny: One of the most polished prospects in this year’s draft class, the former state champion wrestler is a true grappler in the middle who understands angles, technique and leverage.

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | LEFT TACKLES [Note: More RT, OG, C, Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT

2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT

6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT

8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT

10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT

11. Rasheed Walker, Penn State, RD4, REPORT

12. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky, RD4, REPORT

13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois, RD4, REPORT

14. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota, RD5, REPORT

15. Myron Cunningham, Arkansas, RD5, REPORT

16. Cordell Volson, North Dakota State, RD6, REPORT

17. Obinna Eze, TCU, RD6, REPORT

18. Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, RD7, REPORT

19. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut, RD7, REPORT

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | RIGHT TACKLES [Note: More OG, C, Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern, SRB, RD3, REPORT

2. Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, RD4, REPORT

3. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, RD5, REPORT

4. Luke Wattenberg, Washington, RD5, REPORT

5. Andrew Stueber, Michigan, RD6, REPORT

6. Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette, RD6, REPORT

7. Nicholas Zakelj, Fordham, RD6, REPORT

8. Blaise Andries, Minnesota, RD7, REPORT

9. Jalen McKenzie, USC, NFLPA, RD7, REPORT

10. Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton, PFA, REPORT

11. AJ Arcuri, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT

12. Alec Anderson, UCLA, PFA, REPORT

13. Bamidele Olaseni, Utah, PFA, REPORT

14. Caleb Jones, Indiana, PFA, REPORT

15. Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, PFA, REPORT

16. Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, PFA, REPORT

17. Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M, PFA, REPORT

18. Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, PFA, REPORT

19. Aron Johnson, South Dakota State, PFA, REPORT

20. Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State, PFA, REPORT

21. Jarrid Williams, Miami, PFA

22. Sam Schlueter, Minnesota, PFA

23. Cam Durley, Tennessee State, PFA

24. Tanner Owen, NW Missouri State, PFA

25. Dontae Bull, Fresno State, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | OFFENSIVE GUARDS [Note: More C Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT

2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT

3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT

5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT

7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

8. Dylan Parham, Memphis, RD4, REPORT

9. Andrew Stueber, Michigan, RD4, REPORT

10. Cade Mays, Tennessee, RD4, REPORT

11. Chris Paul, Tulsa, RD5, REPORT

12. Justin Shaffer, Georgia, RD5, REPORT

13. Luke Fortner, Kentucky, RD6, REPORT

14. Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma, RD6, REPORT

15. Jean Delance, Florida, RD7, REPORT

16. Ja'Tyre Carter, SOUTHERN, RD7, REPORT

17. Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, RD7, REPORT

18. Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, PFA, REPORT

19. Ben Brown, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT

20. Austin Deculus, LSU, PFA, REPORT

21. Josh Sills, Oklahoma State , PFA, REPORT

22. Logan Bruss, Wisconsin, PFA, REPORT

23. Spencer Burford, UTSA, PFA, REPORT

24. Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, PFA, REPORT

25. Chasen Hines, LSU, PFA, REPORT

26. George Moore, Oregon, PFA, REPORT

27. Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, PFA, REPORT

28. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT

29. Greg Long, Purdue, PFA, REPORT

30. Jack Snyder, San Jose State, PFA, REPORT

31. Paul Grattan, UCLA, PFA, REPORT

32. Jaylon Thomas, SMU, PFA, REPORT

33. Cain Madden, Notre Dame, PFA, REPORT

34. Ben Petrula, Boston College, PFA, REPORT

35. Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech, PFA, REPORT

36. Liam Fornadel, James Madison, PFA

37. Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, PFA

38. William Dunkle, San Diego State, PFA

39. Zachary Thomas, San Diego State, PFA

40. Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan, PFA

41. Eric Wilson, Penn State, PFA

42. Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, PFA

43. Stewart Reese, Florida, PFA

44. Isaiah Edwards, Indiana State, PFA

45. Sam Schlueter, Minnesota, PFA

46. Jordan Ighofose, Grambling State, PFA

47. Josh Rivas, Kansas State, PFA

48. Vincent McConnell, Cincinnati, PFA

49. Denzel Okafor, Texas, PFA

50. Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | OFFENSIVE CENTERS [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT

3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT

4. Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska, RD4, REPORT

5. Zach Tom, Wake Forest, RD5, REPORT

6. Hayden Howerton, SMU, RD6, REPORT

7. Liam Shanahan, LSU, RD7, REPORT

8. Nick Ford, Utah, PFA, REPORT

9. Jack Wohlabaugh, PFA, REPORT

10. Doug Kramer, Illinois, PFA, REPORT

11. Michael Maietti, Missouri, REPORT

12. Orlando Umana, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT

13. James Empey, BYU, PFA, REPORT

14. Matt Allen, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT

15. Paul Grattan, PFA, REPORT

16 J'Von Brown, Central Connecticut State, PFA, REPORT

17. Mike Miranda, Penn State, PFA, REPORT

18. Xavier Newman, Baylor, PFA, REPORT

19. Alex Mollette, Marshall, PFA, REPORT

20. Danny Godlevske, Oklahoma State, REPORT

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.

