Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Offensive Line
NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella unveils his offensive line big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Below is a look at his current top five overall prospects, along with his big board rankings at each unit. Please note that rankings are broken down into the following positions: left tackle; right tackle; guards and centers. Scroll down to view all rankings.
NO.1 Ikem Ekwonu | North Carolina State
The Skinny: Lacks prototype size and length but is powerful, aggressive and possesses violent hands; creates tremendous knock-back, while finishing through the whistle.
NO.2 Evan Neal | Alabama
The Skinny: Combines a rare combination of size, athleticism and bend. His flexibility, footwork and power allows him to create excellent leverage in the trenches; can play outside or inside.
NO.3 Charles Cross | Mississippi State
The Skinny: More of a finesse tackle who showcases superb athleticism and alertness in the second level; his mirror technique allows him to thrive in pass protection.
NO.4 Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa
The Skinny: You hate to face him but love having him on your side; one of the true enforcers in the 2022 NFL Draft. His physical presence, tenacity and strength are all positive attributes.
NO.5 Tyler Linderbaum | Iowa
The Skinny: One of the most polished prospects in this year’s draft class, the former state champion wrestler is a true grappler in the middle who understands angles, technique and leverage.
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | LEFT TACKLES [Note: More RT, OG, C, Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT
2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT
3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT
4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT
5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT
6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT
7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT
8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT
9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT
10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT
11. Rasheed Walker, Penn State, RD4, REPORT
12. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky, RD4, REPORT
13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois, RD4, REPORT
14. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota, RD5, REPORT
15. Myron Cunningham, Arkansas, RD5, REPORT
16. Cordell Volson, North Dakota State, RD6, REPORT
17. Obinna Eze, TCU, RD6, REPORT
18. Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, RD7, REPORT
19. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut, RD7, REPORT
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | RIGHT TACKLES [Note: More OG, C, Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern, SRB, RD3, REPORT
2. Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, RD4, REPORT
3. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, RD5, REPORT
4. Luke Wattenberg, Washington, RD5, REPORT
5. Andrew Stueber, Michigan, RD6, REPORT
6. Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette, RD6, REPORT
7. Nicholas Zakelj, Fordham, RD6, REPORT
8. Blaise Andries, Minnesota, RD7, REPORT
9. Jalen McKenzie, USC, NFLPA, RD7, REPORT
10. Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton, PFA, REPORT
11. AJ Arcuri, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT
12. Alec Anderson, UCLA, PFA, REPORT
13. Bamidele Olaseni, Utah, PFA, REPORT
14. Caleb Jones, Indiana, PFA, REPORT
15. Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, PFA, REPORT
16. Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, PFA, REPORT
17. Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M, PFA, REPORT
18. Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, PFA, REPORT
19. Aron Johnson, South Dakota State, PFA, REPORT
20. Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State, PFA, REPORT
21. Jarrid Williams, Miami, PFA
22. Sam Schlueter, Minnesota, PFA
23. Cam Durley, Tennessee State, PFA
24. Tanner Owen, NW Missouri State, PFA
25. Dontae Bull, Fresno State, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | OFFENSIVE GUARDS [Note: More C Position Rankings Below] [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT
2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT
3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT
4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT
5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT
6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT
7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT
8. Dylan Parham, Memphis, RD4, REPORT
9. Andrew Stueber, Michigan, RD4, REPORT
10. Cade Mays, Tennessee, RD4, REPORT
11. Chris Paul, Tulsa, RD5, REPORT
12. Justin Shaffer, Georgia, RD5, REPORT
13. Luke Fortner, Kentucky, RD6, REPORT
14. Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma, RD6, REPORT
15. Jean Delance, Florida, RD7, REPORT
16. Ja'Tyre Carter, SOUTHERN, RD7, REPORT
17. Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, RD7, REPORT
18. Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, PFA, REPORT
19. Ben Brown, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT
20. Austin Deculus, LSU, PFA, REPORT
21. Josh Sills, Oklahoma State , PFA, REPORT
22. Logan Bruss, Wisconsin, PFA, REPORT
23. Spencer Burford, UTSA, PFA, REPORT
24. Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, PFA, REPORT
25. Chasen Hines, LSU, PFA, REPORT
26. George Moore, Oregon, PFA, REPORT
27. Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, PFA, REPORT
28. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, PFA, REPORT
29. Greg Long, Purdue, PFA, REPORT
30. Jack Snyder, San Jose State, PFA, REPORT
31. Paul Grattan, UCLA, PFA, REPORT
32. Jaylon Thomas, SMU, PFA, REPORT
33. Cain Madden, Notre Dame, PFA, REPORT
34. Ben Petrula, Boston College, PFA, REPORT
35. Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech, PFA, REPORT
36. Liam Fornadel, James Madison, PFA
37. Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, PFA
38. William Dunkle, San Diego State, PFA
39. Zachary Thomas, San Diego State, PFA
40. Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan, PFA
41. Eric Wilson, Penn State, PFA
42. Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, PFA
43. Stewart Reese, Florida, PFA
44. Isaiah Edwards, Indiana State, PFA
45. Sam Schlueter, Minnesota, PFA
46. Jordan Ighofose, Grambling State, PFA
47. Josh Rivas, Kansas State, PFA
48. Vincent McConnell, Cincinnati, PFA
49. Denzel Okafor, Texas, PFA
50. Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/23/22) | OFFENSIVE CENTERS [Expanded Big Board Rankings Here]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT
2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT
3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT
4. Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska, RD4, REPORT
5. Zach Tom, Wake Forest, RD5, REPORT
6. Hayden Howerton, SMU, RD6, REPORT
7. Liam Shanahan, LSU, RD7, REPORT
8. Nick Ford, Utah, PFA, REPORT
9. Jack Wohlabaugh, PFA, REPORT
10. Doug Kramer, Illinois, PFA, REPORT
11. Michael Maietti, Missouri, REPORT
12. Orlando Umana, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT
13. James Empey, BYU, PFA, REPORT
14. Matt Allen, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT
15. Paul Grattan, PFA, REPORT
16 J'Von Brown, Central Connecticut State, PFA, REPORT
17. Mike Miranda, Penn State, PFA, REPORT
18. Xavier Newman, Baylor, PFA, REPORT
19. Alex Mollette, Marshall, PFA, REPORT
20. Danny Godlevske, Oklahoma State, REPORT
A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.
