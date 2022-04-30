Rontez Miles: An Undrafted Free Agent's Path to an NFL Career

This the story about Rontez Miles, an undrafted free agent-turned New York Jets roster staple for the better part of the 2010s.

Aidan Hutchison. Garrett Wilson. Sauce Gardner.

Those are just a few big-named prospects that heard their names called in the first round of the draft.

VIP treatment throughout the week, in Las Vegas, as these first-round picks enjoyed the limelight of being among the NFL Draft elite.

However, over a thousand college players anxiously await their opportunity to be logged into the archives as a selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The total is capped at 262, leaving access into this unique fraternity very limited.

For late-round prospects, their draft weekend is filled will anxiety, tears and often frustration. A lifelong dream of hearing their named called during the draft fades as the closing picks in the seventh round conclude.

It’s a gut punch.

A reality check that a childhood dream is ending abruptly.

It doesn’t mean that going undrafted diminishes your chances of making it, but it sure does make it harder than hell to achieve. It places you in the bottom realm as a camp body at best that allows the starters to rest in between reps at OTAs and training camp.

Do not get discouraged.

In my line of work, I’ve interviewed hundreds, maybe thousands of draft prospects over the years and I’ve learned never to assume anything but expect everything.

A three-year starter at Alabama doesn’t guarantee a draft selection or career in the NFL nor does winning the Harlon Hill Trophy, the DII equivalent of the Heisman Trophy get you a sniff at being in minicamp.

Once this draft concludes, undrafted players will eagerly search for a landing spot.

The heartache of missing out of the prestige of hearing their names during the draft disappears as the challenge of getting signed and making an NFL roster begins.

In 2013, Rontez Miles was a safety playing his collegiate football at California.

Not the University of California-Berkeley, in the Pac-12, but for California University of Pennsylvania in the PSAC.

After seven rounds and 254 selections, Miles did not hear his name called during the draft.

“I thought I had a chance of getting drafted,” said Miles, who played six years for the New York Jets. That’s longer than the combined careers of both Johnny Manziel (two years) and Ryan Leaf (three).

“I knew I was better than most safeties in that class and time showed that,” said Miles. “But a lot of juniors came out early pushing me down the list. The Jets were always there showing interest. Not surprised it was them.”

Miles was fortunate to remain in New York for the duration of his NFL career.

Miles had close to a dozen teams call after the draft ended, but felt a special bond with New York.

So, like so many other players, Miles embarked on his football journey. Often undrafted players bounce from one team to the next before settling in with one organization. It’s a daunting task for players eagerly fighting to earn a living playing professional football.

Days spent with one team before being cut and landing with another. It can become a chaotic and repetitive lifestyle.

His PSAC West Freshman of the Year honors, All-American accolades or being named Daktronics Super Region 1 Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 didn’t mean squat once the pads went on in Florham Park, N.J., home of the Jets training center.

He was just another unknown name with a number.

“Small-school kid nobody knew who I was,” said Miles. “My mindset was to wake up anybody that didn’t know me or had a doubt that I could play.”

That was the bread and butter to his football resume. Miles was an intimidating enforcer in the secondary and it was paramount he brought that same intensity to camp.

“I loved being the underdog even though I knew I was better than what they knew,” said Miles. “It made it easier to come out and play full speed and physical because I had nothing to lose.”

The Jets saw something special in Miles, because despite getting hurt in his second season in the league he had the talent and New York had the belief he could contribute at the highest level.

“I guess it did help,” said Miles regarding his undrafted status and playing with a chip on his shoulder. “Growing up the way I did was enough motivation for me to out-work anybody that got in my way.”

A rookie in 2013 and going on injured reserve in 2014, it took Miles nearly two years to make his first NFL tackle. A spec in the enormous world of the National Football League, but on the human level it inspires.

“It was such an amazing feeling,” said Miles on making his first tackle in the NFL. “After being on the practice squad all of 2013 and having surgery. I had to rehab in 2014 just to get hurt again.

“Thinking my career could be short-lived. I just prayed and put my head down and kept working. It was more than a tackle to me. It was my redemption.”

Miles had the ability, but more important, he had the heart, will and desire to never doubt himself.

It’s a lesson to all the late-round prospects and undrafted players that engage in pursuing a career in the National Football League.

Never give up. Never doubt yourself.

Copy what Miles did and wake everybody up!

