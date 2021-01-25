Scouting Lenz: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

The son of former Tennessee Volunteers legend Tee Martin played his high school football in Knoxville but despite the ties to the program, Rodgers would not receive a scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee. While his dad was the offensive coordinator at USC, Rodgers opted not to join him there and would instead enroll at Clemson University. He even bypassed an offer from Nick Saban at Alabama in favor of the Tigers.

The four-star recruit saw playing time immediately, as a punt returner during his true freshman season in 2017. Rodgers took over this role as a starter, as well as the starting slot receiver position ins 2018, racking up over 500 receiving yards and a punt return touchdown en route to a National Championship victory.

In March of 2019, adversity would hit him as Rodgers tore his ACL in practice, putting his season in jeopardy. Rodgers showed will and determination to return to the football field just six months and while he had another solid season, his true breakout campaign had to wait.

With Tee Higgins entering the NFL Draft and Justyn Ross suffering a neck injury from which he will hopefully recover, the Tigers and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence were suddenly short-handed at receiver.

In true next man up mentality, Rodgers answered the bell and became Clemson’s leading receiver as he is closing in on a 1,000-yard season in 2020.

The Evaluation

The short but thick slot receiver looks more like a running back than a wide receiver and plays that way with the ball in his hands.

At 5-9, 210 pounds, Rodgers has a low center of gravity, aiding his contact balance and making him a tough task to tackle. He has quick feet to make cuts, plus a mean stiff-arm, the ability to hurdle low-tackling defenders and playmaking ability after the catch. Rodgers became a better route-runner as his confidence grew in 2020.

He shows the ability to change directions at steep angles without losing much speed, thanks to his flexible ankles, making him dangerous on out routes. He can separate quickly from the slot with his wiggle at the top of the route. Underneath route-running is another strength of his, as he gets in and out of his breaks smoothly and suddenly.

Unfortunately, he lacks the quick burst to gain even more separation after the break, making him somewhat reliant on the quarterback hitting him on time. Rodgers is quicker than fast, taking quick steps like a sewing machine without covering too much ground in a straight line, although he is not prohibitively slow and has shown that he can win down the field.

His hands are hit or miss, while he has made great catches that he laid out for, his drop issues come through in almost every game. Operating mostly from the slot, Rodgers has not faced a lot of press coverage but does have the quick feet to create separation off the line. Partly due to his lack of size, he is not a good blocker despite showing the competitiveness required to succeed in that area of the game.

Rodgers projects as a slot receiver who can add a spark to an offense with his run-after-catch ability and should be used on screens and end-arounds. He can handle return duties as well. As a true wide receiver, he will have to continue winning underneath as he will face better athletes that will prevent him from winning vertically as much.

If he can clean up some of his drop issues, he has the skill-set to be trusted in a substantial role for an offense. No matter where he gets drafted, his team will get a quality football player who can help them in multiple ways.

The Tape

Rodgers can do the same on screens, look at his quick feet to avoid the defender:

At the bottom of the screen, Rodgers runs a blaze out against off coverage well and creates lots of separation:

He can win from the slot with his quickness and suddenness:

Rodgers can’t take advantage of the busted coverage as he drops the wide open touchdown, displaying some of his drop issues: