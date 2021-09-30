Scouting Lenz: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Born on September 28, 2000 in Dacula, Georgia Booth attended local Archer High School. There he was an electric playmaker not only as a defensive back but also returning kicks and punts as well as playing receiver. Booth racked up 22 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns on offense and added three punt return touchdowns to his tally. But the truly impressive numbers were on defense where he caught 13 interceptions, defended 44 passes and forced four fumbles. His performances earned him a five-star ranking from most recruiting services and saw him garner attention from almost all of college football’s blue blood programs. Despite a close proximity to Athens, Georgia it came down to the Auburn and Clemson Tigers for Booth. Choosing Clemson, he enrolled in January of 2019. Booth is majoring in communication and has been a two-time ACC Honor Roll selection so far. His freshman season was hampered by injury as head coach Dabo Swinney advised him to battle through it. Booth felt his knee was already hurt going into the season as it was painful to run and he struggled to backpedal. That frustration accumulated into him punching a Louisville player and getting ejected in an October matchup. Swinney made Booth travel with the equipment team bus instead of flying home with a team to teach him a lesson. In the following offseason, Booth had successful surgery and was able to play for a large part of the 2020 season, rotating with teammate Sheridan Jones opposite of Derion Kendrick. He put his playmaking to show, recording two crazy interceptions and has gone into the 2021 season as the clear starter at corner for the Tigers.

The Evaluation

Possessing a well-defined build for a cornerback, Booth has long 32 ⅛ inch arms that allow him to play even bigger than his size at 6’0. When watching him in space, his springy athleticism is immediately apparent, often planting his foot and looking like he shot out of a cannon. Quick lateral cuts allow him to get in the way of receivers quickly from off coverage. Booth bails out his own technical mistakes with his great athleticism, body control and recovery ability.

When it comes to football intelligence, it is very apparent that Booth is a raw prospect. He fails to anticipate rub routes causing him to get picked, tends to bite on double moves and is too patient in deep zones, letting receivers run past him. Making all of these mistakes, he relies on his athleticism to recover, something he will not be able to do as consistently against NFL athletes.

Having his athleticism translate to coverage skills means that Booth shows a lot of range and covers more than sufficient ground when backpedaling. At the top of routes, his twitch and explosiveness means he can mirror and shut down stiffer wideouts. With his eye discipline and reactive skills, he can be slow having to again rely on the movement skills to make up for it.

As a playmaker, Booth has flashed highlight-reel ability, often leaping through the air to make interceptions and break up passes. His length helps him get hands on the football as he also understands how to play the hands of wide receivers in man coverage. Booth will do whatever it takes to come up with the football, even catching it one-handed. He is highly confident and has the swagger to play like he believes he is the best player on the field.

Run support is another area where his competitiveness shines through as Booth comes downhill rapidly to blow up ball carriers in the flat. He has no problem taking on bigger blockers like tight ends and consistently sets the edge. Booth is a reliable tackler, going low when he has to and hanging on from unfavorable angles.

The Tape

At the bottom of the screen, Booth almost stumbles defending a go route but recovers his balance and makes a leaping pass breakup:

When matched up with 6’7 tight end Tony Poljan, Booth is able to break up the pass despite his size disadvantage:

At the top of the screen, he is able to mirror and break up the pass despite having his back turned to the quarterback:

In the same game, Booth comes up with a crazy one-handed interception:

Against Georgia, he anticipates the swing screen to the back and blows it up:

Booth leaves too much of a window allowing the pass to be completed, potentially caused by miscommunication on his part:

Scouting Lenz Projection: Booth projects as a playmaking cornerback who could struggle early on in his NFL career and will only get better as he plays within his technique more consistently. He possesses the rare physical traits and demeanor to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League.

