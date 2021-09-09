Scouting Lenz: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

A native of Vacaville in California, Strong attended local Wood Highschool right in the middle between Sacramento and San Francisco. Standing out as a basketball player, he used his size to average 18.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game with 'only' 2.8 assists. Everything was going well in both sports for Strong, who took over the starting quarterback job as a junior. Suffering from a significant right knee injury held him out of action for his entire senior season. An MRI later showed an osteochondritis dissecans lesion, resulting in eight biodegradable nails being inserted into his knee to mend a crack in his lateral femoral condyle bone. Strong has had three total procedures on that knee, two surgeries coming in the last few months. According to his head coach Jay Norvell, it was not serious, saying: "His knee is fine, he had surgery, and structurally it's all fine. He had a little procedure done before camp just to take a look at it, a scope". Luckily that injury has not held Strong out of games for the Wolfpack. After a redshirt freshman season in 2018, he was the starting quarterback the next year and has not looked back since. Going into the 2021 season, Nevada fans might get one last ride with Strong and wideout Romeo Doubs as both are serious NFL Draft prospects with good chances to get drafted in the first three rounds if they decide to declare.

The Evaluation

Aside from his size at 6034 and 205 lbs, what is apparent quickly when evaluating Strong is a great arm. He can drive the ball to the field and make any throw on the field. With that arm strength comes excellent touch. Strong knows how much mustard to put on the ball as not everything is a fastball. He leaves a lot of air under the football on deep shots, which, if judged correctly, allows his receivers to run under it and make a play. Occasional underthrows are turnovers waiting to happen at the next level.

Strong displays sufficient ability when it comes to footwork within the pocket, moving well and stepping up to find throwing lanes. While he won't scramble around, Strong is far from a statue. On the move and in the pocket, Strong is always calm and poised, rarely panicking and even directing his receivers. Flipping the ball like a Rubik's cube to find the laces is a bad habit, throwing off his timing and mechanics at times.

Pre-snap, Strong has a lot of freedom to adjust route concepts and set the protection. While he does not find his hot route consistently when faced with immediate pressure, Strong generally gets rid of the ball quickly with his internal clock going off. An understanding of leverage allows him to throw his receivers open, placing the ball where only they can get it. The Wolfpack signal-caller is decisive in the quick game, setting up and getting the ball out with sufficient tempo. He usually processes through his reads quickly but tends to lock onto receivers when taking a deep shot. Strong lives for another down when nothing is open and will the ball away. Overconfidence in his arm causes him to try and fit passes into tight windows under pressure, where he is unable to get set. Interceptions and bad plays come when he misses underneath or over-the-top defenders late in reps or gets too cute with touch passes.

His anticipation, especially on the outside, is very good, taking advantage of the system and making sound decisions on concepts that put one defender at odds. Strong does suffer from timing lapses when operating over the middle of the field, where he double clutches as he has doubts about what he is seeing.

The Tape

The most exciting part of Strong's game is his deep ball, and here is an example of what it looks like when everything is working according to plan:

When he comes up short, passes are very much interceptable:

His sufficient pocket mobility is on display here, avoiding pressure off the edge, staying clean and finding his check-down:

Strong can drive the ball to the field. With perfect timing and ball placement, it is a thing a beauty:

In condensed areas, his ball placement is a weapon as he puts the ball where only his receiver can get it:

On this interception, he does correctly find the window late but takes velocity off the ball, allowing the underneath defender to pick it off:

Scouting Lenz Projection: A strong-armed passer who displays many desirable mental aspects to play quarterback at the next level, such as timing and anticipation, Strong is not without concerns. Inconsistencies and occasional bad decisions need to be ironed out. Without significant unfixable flaws and the required intelligence, Strong can start fairly early on in the right situation. His physical upside means he can develop into a quality starter by the end of his rookie contract.

