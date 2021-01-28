Scouting Lenz: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

Update: It was announced that Dayo Odeyingbo recently suffered a torn Achilles while training for the NFL Draft. We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.

The three-star recruit from Carrollton, Texas traveled east to Vanderbilt University to play in the SEC over offers from more local schools such as Oklahoma or Baylor. Seeing action as a true freshman, Odeyingbo never missed a game during his college career and has started nearly every game since his sophomore campaign.

His 31 tackles for loss rank fifth all-time in Vanderbilt University history. As a senior in 2020, Odeyingbo had his statistical breakout season as a pass rusher, recording 5.5 sacks. His efforts on one of the better defensive lines in the country were rewarded with a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite.

The Evaluation

A natural five-technique in an odd-man front, Odeyingbo carries his 275 pounds very well and looks like he could add even more weight to kick inside more frequently. He has absolute vines for arms that could legitimately measure in at 36 inches during the draft process. This length helps him to outreach almost any blocker working laterally. If he gets his hands inside and plays at extension, offensive linemen can’t get any access to his frame.

Odeyingbo has quick and heavy hands. His pass rush arsenal includes push-pulls, a violent two-hand swipe and the ability to convert speed to power on the outside, as well as a swim move. His spin move, however, is currently not very effective. When Odeyingbo throws clubs, blockers feel his presence.

In the run game, he is able to extend and control giving him the skill set to play in a two gapping front. However, he has to become more consistent at reading the mesh point to play in such a scheme. When faced with double teams and combo blocks, he is able to drop his knee and anchor. If blockers are able to get into his chest, he can struggle to extend and disengage effectively.

With a player of his size, high pad level is often an issue but not with Odeyingbo. He plays consistently low with a flexible lower half to stress interior offensive linemen laterally. While speed will never be his game on the outside, he shows get off and penetration ability rushing from the inside. Odeyingbo does well to keep his frame clean while shooting gaps. His motor never stops and he will throw several counters at blockers in pass-rushing situations.

Odeyingbo will be appealing to teams in need of a five-technique but he could bulk up and play to also play as a three-technique in multiple fronts. His length is special and he will have an impact as a pass rusher early on. Positional flexibility will further help improve his draft stock.

The Tape

Mississippi Tackle, Royce Newman (who was highlighted in an earlier edition of the Lenz), got to experience Odeyingbo’s length first half as Vanderbilts defensive end stabbed Newman’s chest and got walked back into the passers lap:

Rushing against Mississippi State’s center, Odeyingbo uses his push-pull to pressure the quarterback into throwing an interception:

In the same game, lining up in the same spot, Odeyingbo blew up this run play:

Look at his effort on this play, getting up from the ground and sacking the quarterback:

Here he shows off his get off. The left guard never had a chance to reach him: