Scouting Lenz: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

At Gulfport High School in Mississippi, Hall put his athletic ability on display on the football field and as a starter for the basketball team and a state finalist at 200 meters in track. He was an honor roll student and a consensus four-star recruit. Playing in the 215 lbs range during his high school days, Hall started his body transformation up to 230 lbs as a freshman. Choosing the Tigers over premier schools in the southeast like Ole Miss and Florida paid off as he got to contribute right away. In 2020, Hall started the season at outside linebacker but got ejected for targeting in week one. Following this setback, he put together an impressive season, racking up 3.5 sacks on the year and a forced fumble in the LSU game, which saw him earn SEC defensive lineman of the week for a second time. Not only does Hall enjoy fishing and hunting animals, opposing quarterbacks should be on the lookout for him hunting off the edge in 2021.

The Evaluation

Having completed his body transformation and being up to 250 lbs gives Hall the desired frame to play in college football's premier conference. He has long arms and a well-defined build, carrying his weight well. Immediately apparent when watching him on film is Hall's outstanding ability to win on an outside track. Using his burst and explosiveness, he gets himself in position to dip his shoulder, lowering his surface area. Ducking under tackles, Hall displays his bend and flexibility, not losing momentum while turning the corner. Even if tackles can land their hands on him, he has the strength to stay on track.

If blockers can match his speed, Hall has flashed an inside spin move. Countering as a pass rusher will be a crucial part of his development, as he hasn't shown he can consistently convert his speed to power. A rarely seen bull rush has shown positive improvement, with Hall able to use his length and open an inside track with it.

Generally, Hall has slow and indecisive hands that limit his ability to shed blocks. As a run defender, he can often extend and set the edge with his very good length but struggles to beat those blocks when he has to. His upper body strength allows him to bench press opponents off of his frame and extend. Hall is a reliable tackler who plays patiently and remains gap sound in run defense.

The Tape

Showing off his outside track rushing experience, Hall beats the right tackle despite not defeating his hands:

From a wide-nine alignment, Hall can win around the outside by dipping his shoulder once again.

Against the left guard, Hall shows how his length can help him beat blockers.

In displaying his athleticism, Hall is careful not to over pursue the quarterback but manages to close and make a touchdown-saving tackle.

Scouting Lenz Projection: Hall projects as a designated pass rusher early on in his career who can use his athleticism to win as a speed rusher. As he develops his game, maximizing his length and technique, he has the potential of becoming a quality starter as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

