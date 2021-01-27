Scouting Lenz: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

A former four-star recruit, Mond went to high school at the famous IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida during his final season. The Texas native decided to play his college ball in his home state and committed to A&M.

The San Antonio, Texas native was thrust into a starting role early on as a true freshman and struggled in eight starts, completing just 51% of his passes. With added experience and the arrival of new head coach Jimbo Fisher, the dual-threat quarterback improved every season, culminating with a revived Aggies team winning the Peach Bowl as the fifth-ranked team in the country.

One of the Aggies greatest signal-callers in school history, Mond racked up 9,661 passing yards, as well as 71 touchdowns passes with a further 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground during his time at Kyle Field. He holds the all-time records for total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts at Texas A&M.

As a sophomore, he won an award for being the team’s top conditioned athlete. Mond received an invite to the Senior Bowl and hopes to impress NFL scouts in Mobile to help boost his draft stock further.

The Evaluation

Arm talent is apparent when studying Mond’s tape, as he can throw with plenty of velocities, driving balls into tight windows over the middle. His NFL zip shows up when he is hitting deep outs and comebacks to the opposite side of the field.

Mond has a very robotic, quick release with little motion, his elbow is high and he does not include extra movements that could hurt his accuracy. Think of a golf swing, the more compact it is the better.

In addition to that, Mond flashes the ability to use different arm angles, throwing around defenders on run-pass-options (RPOs) when targeting receivers that are close to him. The four-year starter displays exciting ball placement on underneath passes, placing the ball away from defenders, where only his receivers can get it.

On deep balls to the sideline where his receivers have leverage, Mond allows them to run under his passes under, which he leaves plenty of air. On bootlegs or other designed rollouts to his right, he is accurate without having to set his feet. In theory, he can make just about all the throws required to succeed at the next level.

It took him a while but over his final season, Mond has consistently shown that he will make correct decisions on simple concepts such as a slant flat. He prefers to operate over the middle and excels at hitting in-breaking patterns, such as slants and posts. While he does not do it consistently, Mond can hang in a clean pocket and decipher the entire field, going through multiple reads and even finding his check-down late.

When he thinks he has a winner pre-snap, he will stare that route down, leading defenders to the football and causing easy turnovers. Mond has to learn to account for more than one defender, as he often misses a deep zone defender or another coming from the backside. This is an issue when going against zone coverage, as he trusts his arm too much, forcing passes into tight windows and assuming instead of anticipating.

When under duress, it appears that everything Mond does well, goes out of the window and it starts with his pocket presence. Mond looks like a statue back there, not showing the ability to step up and avoid edge rushers coming around the outside shoulder. When forced to move off of his spot, he gets frantic, unable to set his feet. His accuracy takes a hit as passes sail on him and he is unable to get it to his check-down at times. Mond is not a playmaker under pressure.

On plays that do not have a built-in check-down, he just throws the ball away when blitzed, unable to find his hot route. Standing in the pocket without moving around prevents him from finding throwing lanes to step up into.

The inability to adapt posts snap is an issue in the quick game, as Mond can throw it to the outside with a defensive back squatting on that route when a tight end or slot receiver is wide open right in his field of view. The Texas native can be used on designed runs, as he is a straight-line runner who finishes some runs by lowering his shoulder.

Mond projects as a backup quarterback who has plenty of exciting physical tools such as his arm and mobility. He is accurate and should be able to learn and understand an NFL offense on a whiteboard quickly. The big question scouts will ask, is can he resolve his issues when under pressure. This is difficult to predict, as he started in 43 games in the SEC and has not improved his poise during that time.

If he does get better, Mond has many other qualities that will make him have a long career. However, if he cannot be relied upon to make some plays under pressure, he will not be a backup quarterback and could be out of the league rather quickly.

The Tape

His improved deep ball was on full display in A&M’s big win over Florida. Here he hits his receiver perfectly in stride:

Thanks to the velocity he is able to create, Mond can fit the ball into very tight windows over the middle:

Staring down the out route led right to a pick-six for the Alabama defense:

When he starts getting rattled, Mond begins seeing ghosts and does not set his feet in a clean pocked, leading to inaccurate passes: