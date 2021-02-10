Scouting Lenz: Michael Carter, Running Back, North Carolina

The son of a former professional football player overseas, Carter was actually born in Japan. Watching his father, Tony, play before he could walk, it was almost a foregone conclusion that young Michael would fall in love with the pigskin just like his father had. In 2001, Carter would move back to the United States with his family.

The former three-star running back recruit from the state of Florida, Carter would end up committing to the University of North Carolina. Carter would be productive right away as a Tar Heel, racking up nine touchdowns and 659 total yards as a true freshman. He would not quite break out in 2018 as a broken wrist in August slowed down his progress.

In 2019, however, Carter surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. To top it off in 2020, Mac Brown’s Tar Heels would run all over the ACC, including an impressive 249.1 yards per game as a team. While splitting time with fellow running back Javonte Williams, Carter posted 1,512 total yards, averaging an astounding eight yards per carry. Carter also found paydirt 11 times.

Carter is known as a high-energy personality who has teammates gravitate towards his leadership by example.

The Evaluation

Making up for being undersized at 5-8 and weighing around 200 pounds, Carter has legs that move as quickly as a sewing machine. This allows him to avoid defenders in the backfield and get into

the lanes he finds. Carter puts a lot of stress on the defense moving laterally as he can change directions and cut it back suddenly. When faced with problems, such as blockers getting blown up or defenders at his feet, he excels at solving those with his shiftiness.

Carter plays with impressive patience behind the line of scrimmage, his vision allows him to locate defenders and lanes quickly. Few running backs process leverage and blocking as rapidly as he does. Actively manipulating second-level defenders is a skill Carter possesses and uses to his advantage. He sets up unblocked linebackers one way before cutting it back the other.

Once Carter hits the hole, he shows quick burst, forcing missed tackles as well as bad pursuit angles from defenders. Due to his shiftiness, opponents have a tough time getting their hands on him and wrapping him up. Carter can slip out of low tackles thanks to his flexibility from the hips down.

His suddenness translates to the receiving game where he beats linebackers on two way go’s out of the backfield. Soft hands make him a reliable receiving option for his quarterback.

As a short strider, Carter does not have the breakaway speed to take it all the way once he gets to the open field but is by no means slow. Being undersized makes it impossible to run through defenders like his teammate Williams does. Carter, however, does run hard, lowering his shoulder and churning his legs in an attempt to pick up extra yardage.

The results of this are often limited as he simply lacks the size for it. Similar issues hurt him in pass protection. His intelligence in this area is apparent, playing alert and not letting rushers get a free run to the passer.

Due to his size, he does however get blown up by physical defenders. Carter projects as a change of pace back at the next level. He will create yardage regardless of his surroundings with his change of direction abilities. Thanks to his exceptional vision he can be trusted into a role with any team. A physical back as his running mate would help him just like it did in college.

The Tape

In the rivalry game against North Carolina Stater, Carter showed off his shiftiness, juking out multiple defenders en route to a touchdown. He almost looks like a point guard crossing over defenders here:

Displaying his vision, Carter takes advantage of undisciplined play from the second level and finds a lane:

Carter’s quick change of direction also translates to tight spaces:

Showing his competitiveness, Carter lowered his shoulder to finish this run:

On this play he gets lateral and beats the defense to the corner with his burst:

