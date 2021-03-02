Scouting Lenz: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

A four-star recruit from St. Louis, Missouri, Perkins was a top 100 player in the nation according to both ESPN and 247 Sports. It was a recruiting red river rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, with the Sooners winning his sweepstakes. As a freshman, he was productive right out of the gate, leading the team with five sacks in 14 contests and being named a freshman All-American. Perkins started his sophomore campaign where he had left off the year before, totaling six sacks. Prior to the Peach Bowl against future national champion LSU, Perkins and two other teammates failed a drug test causing him to be suspended and not play in the playoff game. The defensive end missed another five games to start the 2020 campaign, before winning an appeal from the NCAA, getting his suspension lifted. In the six remaining games, Perkins recorded five and a half sacks, helping the Sooners win the Cotton Bowl against Florida.

The Evaluation

Slightly undersized to play defensive end at 6’3, 247 lbs, Perkins plays with exciting physicality and effort. In the run game, he is very stout, absorbing contact and taking on blocks with low pads. He collapses aggressively on inside runs and sets the edge strongly, disengaging with his hands on wide runs often forcing holding calls as blockers are unable to control him. When arriving at extension he has impressive pop in his hands, landing them and impacting blockers upon first contact as he redirects them and forces favorable angles for himself. Flashing two gapping ability, Perkins uses his length to stack and control before deploying a swim move to either shoulder, disengaging from blocks rapidly. His effort allows him to be around the ball on a consistent basis which is rare to see in a defensive end.

His violence carries over to pass-rushing where Perkins uses it to attack tackles along with his length. The pop he has at the point of attack when converting speed to power can knock blockers off balance and his mean long arm obliterates short tackles as they are just along for the ride. Perkins wins the leverage battle with his pads consistently low, allowing him to get under blockers with inside hand positioning and uprooting them from a wide base. His get-off projects to be average at the NFL but quick reactions allow him to steal vital time, beating blockers to the apex. When that happens, Perkins is dominant as tackles have little chance to hold up against his power rush arriving off balance. Strong hands make his chop move effective, knocking down the hands of linemen when they are hesitant. Rushing from the inside, he gets hip to hip with guards using his get-off and hands. From there, Perkins shows his strength, staying on track to the passer and using a rip move to prevent blockers from landing their hands.

In short areas, Perkins has shown the ability to bend and flatten his track to the quarterback, he can turn tight corners when winning around the outside shoulder of tackles. He stays low on speed tracks but struggles to keep his frame clean with his inside hands, enabling opponents to gain access to his frame and redirect him. When his initial rush is shut down, Perkins has a hard time countering successfully and has to develop a plan B that would allow him to win later in plays. While he converts speed to power on a near dominant level, Perkins struggles to manufacture power without carrying momentum. Generating wins at the college level with his inside moves, he displays wasted movements in them that NFL offensive linemen will take advantage of and shut down, as he gives them extra time to recover inside. His aggressive playstyle that leads to many plays around and behind the line of scrimmage also causes him to lose edge contain when he collapses inside too hastily. When he does not play at extension and has to rely on his anchor, Perkins gets driven off the ball too often as he is still light for a true defensive end.

The Tape

Rushers that can use a long arm are a dying breed in the NFL and Perkins does it as well as any college rusher. Watch him obliterate a draftable tackle with it:

His ability to get under the pads of blockers and drive them into the passers lap is shown here:

Perkins uses his length to prevent tackles from getting their hands on him. His flexibility also shows here as he finishes the sack:

Perkins uses his inside hand to knock down those of the blocker and loses his balance but corners successfully, making the quarterback have to step up:

This is another example of him knocking down low hands, defeating the blocker:

His effort and ability to absorb in the run game are on full display here:

On the edge, he extends and uses a swim move to disengage:

Displaying his ability to recognize plays quickly, Perkins beats his blocker to the spot and finds the ball carrier to record a tackle for loss:

The Projection

Projecting as a 3-4 outside linebacker or even 4-3 defensive end if he can add some weight, Perkins should start early on in his career. The power rush profile and ability to convert his get-off into power is exciting and should help him produce early on in the league. Many of his weaknesses outside of his weight are coachable as he has to improve his hand placement and ability to counter at the top of his rushes. Perkins’ power, length and sufficient athleticism give him a baseline that could be developed into a double-digit sack threat off the edge if some technical issues are fixed.

Scouting Lenz Value: First Round

