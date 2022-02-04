Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Day Three Practice

Thursday’s practice was moved inside due to inclement weather conditions, so it was time to turn on the film and review who the top performers were.

Thursday’s practice was moved inside due to inclement weather conditions, so it was time to turn on the film and review who the top performers were.

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare has shown improved hand usage compared to his college tape. Possessing intriguing traits in terms of measurements, he is making intriguing strides in his journey to becoming a technician.

Another edge rusher with great physical traits is Amare Barno. On his good reps, the Virginia Tech product has been able to use his size and athleticism to convert speed to power.

Slow-footed blockers had no chance against DeAngelo Malone, as the former Hilltopper showed the speed to run right around them. While size will be a question for the outside linebacker, he has shown that his outside track rushing ability should translate.

On the offensive line, national champion Justin Shaffer followed up his solid week with another good performance. Impressing in pass protection with his power, he also has the foot speed to mirror and redirect rushers on the interior.

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen transitioned from wide receiver to defensive back two years ago. Despite his inexperience at the position, he has been an unquestioned standout this week. Succeeding in press coverage by using his length and physicality, he also has the eyes to cover opponents downfield.

On the national team, Michigan guard Andrew Stueber decided the rivalry against Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett for the Wolverines, shutting the former Buckeye down in back-to-back plays with good technique and power, Steuber trapped him on the second rep.

A small-school product that made himself some money is Cole Strange from Chattanooga. Having played guard in college, he is showing the versatility to kick inside to center this week. His strong anchor and above-average foot speed have prevented rushers from beating him.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl standout Gregory Junior is displaying great physicality in coverage to jam receivers off the line. The cornerback projects as a future starter in a press coverage scheme.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes