Player(s)
Jermaine Johnson, Trey McBride, Ed Ingram, Travis Jones, Myjai Sanders, Daniel Faalele, Arnold Ebiketie
Team(s)
Florida State Seminoles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado State Rams, LSU Tigers, Chattanooga Mocs, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Penn State Nittany Lions

Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Practice Day One Practice

The NFL Draft Bible is on site in Mobile for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

On a windy day in Mobile, Ala., scouts, executives and media personnel flooded Hancock Whitney stadium to watch the first practice session.

Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders looked explosive in drills and went right through Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele in one-on-ones. Scouts were impressed by Arnold Ebikete’s lower-body flexibility as the Penn State product was able to bend the corner going around bags. UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones had multiple reps, proving he belongs on the big stage. He got penetration in team drills and showed off his strong bull rush.

Offensively, it was Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange who displayed power and technique as he was creating movement. He kept his feet moving and had a strong anchor to shut down rushers as a pass blocker. Trey McBride was the best tight end, showing his blocking and receiving prowess. The former Colorado State Ram sealed the edge on a toss play and had a tough catch over the middle.

The Detroit Lions-led American practice was not as intense, but saw Ed Ingram showcase his explosiveness as the LSU product moved bodies with Ed Orgeron in attendance.

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway showed out as a run defender by controlling double teams at the point of attack. Jermaine Johnson from Florida State was as impressive as anyone, displaying a variety of moves including power rushes and spin moves to beat offensive tackles.

