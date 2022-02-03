Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Practice Day Two Practice

The NFL Draft Bible is on site in Mobile for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Observing the trenches on a rainy and windy day in Mobile, Ala., saw a number of players stand out.

During the National Team practice, the best blocker was Boston College guard Zion Johnson who also lined up at center. Displaying great recovery ability, he used his foot speed, balance and hand usage to get himself out of unfavorable situations.

Northern Iowa product Trevor Penning impressed scouts once again, imposing his physicality on opponents and finishing strongly. The offensive tackle cemented his reputation as a nasty blocker.

On the defensive side of the ball, Travis Jones bullied opposing blockers for the second consecutive day. The former Uconn Husky was explosive for his size and can take the next step by dropping his pad level.

Fellow defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was similarly dominant, displaying explosiveness and overpowering offensive linemen.

Minnesota product Boye Mafe is billed as a raw pass rusher with desirable traits, but impressed with his hand usage. The former Gopher was decisive and violent with them, turning heads at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

During the second session, Missouri State’s Eric Johnson showcased the violence and athleticism that made him stand out at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practices. The small-school product showed he belongs on the same field as the best seniors in the country.

Lining up at nose tackle, John Ridgeway played like someone who should have an early impact in the NFL. His ability to eat blocks on the interior should see him find a role early in his professional career.

