Scouting Lenz: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

A native of Thomaston, Georgia, Walker attended local Upson-Lee High School, where he played defensive line, tight end, and running back. Using his size, he was also a part of the basketball team that won 71 games in a row. Walker was a five-star recruit according to 247Sports and received offers from Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Deciding to stay loyal to the soil, he committed to the Bulldogs and was an impact player right off the bat. Splitting reps as a strong-side defensive end with Malik Herring, he played in twelve games as a freshman, being named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. While having a statistical down season in 2020, he garnered more attention from offenses. Walker is expected to take a massive step forward and be an integral part of a Georgia team trying to challenge for a national championship.

The Evaluation

Special length is the first thing apparent on a frame that effortlessly carries 290 lbs and could very easily get into the 300 lbs range. Walker uses that length to his advantage, extending and outreaching blockers consistently. Rare athleticism and explosiveness at his size are reflected by his get-off as he threatens linemen with speed. He is nimble and agile, performing spin moves and staying square to move laterally in the run game. Walker possesses great strength allowing him to drive blockers and deliver powerful strikes on impact.

Utilizing his length and athleticism, Walker can convert speed to power and long arm tackles when he stays low, testing their ability to anchor down early and often. This lets him push the pocket when rushing from the interior. Walker is still very raw in passing rush moves as he does not show a consistent counter move. Slow hands make his movements additionally predictable. He can deflect passes at the line with his length.

When lining up on the interior, his play strength to absorb and anchor is very apparent. Walker possesses violent hands to twist and uproot blockers at the point of attack and reset the line of scrimmage with his strike. Not bothering with tight ends, he enforces his will and bullies them backward. Inconsistencies in terms of hand placement see him missing with his strike occasionally. Walker is reliant on his ability to extend as he gets latched onto or sealed off otherwise. His ability to read plays is merely average.

The Tape

Using his long arm move, Walker drives the right tackle into the quarterbacks’ lap.

An example of his strike as he attacks the chest of the right tackle and enforces his will.

Lining up as a defensive tackle, Walker controls the A Gap and makes a play on the ball carrier.

Walker obliterates the right tackle with his push-pull move.

Scouting Lenz Projection: Walker projects as a versatile defensive lineman who can add weight for a full-time role inside or stay on the edge at his current weight and reduce inside in specific personnel packages. His athleticism, length, and violence should see him have a role in a rotation as a rookie. The ceiling is very high for Travon Walker as almost all of his weaknesses are technical issues that can be resolved. He could well become a pro bowl caliber player.

