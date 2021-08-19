Scouting Lenz: Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State

An allrounder at Fort Morgan high school in Colorado, McBride played basketball, baseball and football. Owning the school records for most points and RBI, he was named team MVP and first-team 3A All-Colorado as a junior and senior in football. Playing on both sides of the ball, he amassed 310 tackles, 60 being for a loss, 14 sacks, seven interceptions and six blocked punts on defense. McBride had 89 catches for 1,737 yards, 23 touchdowns and 361 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. That production helped him get a three-star rating by most recruiting outlets. Trey followed his brother Toby, a defensive lineman at Colorado State, to make the one-and-a-half-hour trip from Fort Morgan to Fort Collins and become a Ram. Since his freshman season, McBride made the 2019 All-Mountain West First Team and is well on the NFL radar, as he has already been named the recently released Senior Bowl Watch List.

The Evaluation

Being deployed in a versatile role, McBride lines up in-line, flexed out in the slot and as an H-Back. McBride has a thick, muscular build at 6035 and 254 lbs. His blocking ability and attitude are immediately apparent on tape as he has a mean streak to put opponents on the ground. A powerful leg drive allows him to open lanes when down-blocking and even create movement upfront. McBride keeps his feet moving at a broad base and hangs on to sustain blocks. Latching on to defenders with effective hand placement and grip strength, he prevents opponents from extending. Leaving his chest opposed on occasion, the senior gets driven by defensive linemen. He can fail to work to leverage and seal lanes.

Accelerating with long strides, McBride has sufficient speed to threaten vertically up the seam at the college level, something that will get harder in the NFL. He uses his hands and physicality to beat defenders trying to impose their will on him off the line. Keeping his head and shoulders square until the last moment manipulates defenders and makes his breaks seem more sudden than they are. McBride does not lose much momentum on posts and corner routes, making coverage players respect his deep routes. Underneath, he uses his frame to get into defenders and establish leverage, expecting the quarterback to throw towards it. A more than capable ball tracker, McBride adjusts to passes in many ways, giving him a chance to compete at the catch point. Repeatedly making tough catches over the middle and through contact, he shows strong hands to come away with the ball. After the catch, he is very competitive, using his power to drive piles and lowering his shoulder to break tackles.

The Tape

Lining up in the slot, McBride can make a tough catch through traffic.

Showing off his determination, McBride takes a pass over the middle all the way into the endzone.

After a short catch in the flat, McBride accelerates and picks up extra yards.

Scouting Lenz Projection: Trey McBride should at least be a backup early on with immediate starting ability. Already technically sound and having maxed out his frame, his ceiling is capped at a quality starter level. Teams that like to utilize their tight ends blocking in line and giving them a chance to be a playmaker with the ball in their hands will be great fits for McBride.

NFL/Draft/Fantasy Football

