Scouting The Nation: The Georgia Bulldogs Have A STUD Defender

With Week Two of the college football season in the books and summer scouting behind us, our scouts are 'Scouting The Nation' for the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Every week, several scouts will give you their thoughts on players that have stood out to them. These are the guys you need to keep your eye on as we prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Georgia Bulldogs safety, Lewis Cine, has been on top of his game so far and that continued in Week Two versus UAB. His elite instincts allow him to fly all over the field, bringing aggressive support in run defense and confidently patrolling the field in zone coverage. He had his first interception of the year, taking advantage of an errant throw and cannot be forgotten about in this strong safety class.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ having lost Micah Parsons to the 2021 NFL Draft, the team has three impressive replacements in waiting. The most pro-ready of the bunch is Ellis Brooks. An above-average mover in a modern NFL linebacker’s frame, the talented second-level defender is reliable in man coverage against running backs, tight ends and even slot receivers. In zone, he exhibits impressive awareness and fluidity. Against the run, Brooks uses refined hands to beat blockers in the box. He also boasts strong play recognition and instincts against both the pass and the run. The standout linebacker has arguably been Penn State’s top player through two games this year; he can be an early-round pick. Brooks may start early in his NFL career.

Appalachian State senior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan reminded NFL scouts of his explosive game-breaker speed with a big performance earlier this season with a rout over East Carolina, nabbing four balls for 114 receiving yards, including one receiving touchdown and a key 68-yard catch over the middle to help set up another score. A team captain and Academic All-American, Hennigan has been known to set the tone. “I’m going to do whatever I got to do, along with all the other ten guys on the field, to do whatever it takes to win,” Hennigan said. “I’ve always been a "lead by example" kind of guy, so (if I) do the right things on and off the field, naturally I think the younger guys will follow.” He possesses a muscular-built frame, runs crisp routes, knows how to create separation and can scoot after the catch. With a strong opening week performance in the books and 11 games remaining, Hennigan needs 1,003 receiving yards to break the school’s all-time record held by Brian Quick (3,418). (9/5/21)

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view