2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners: National Team Defense

Another day, another Senior Bowl recap. The National team, led by coaches from the New York Jets, showcased a strong defensive performance yet again. They were fueled by many front-seven defenders who showcased their talents against the running and passing game.

No. 98 DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: 6036, 303, 1028, 3548, 8558

Arguably the top defender from both teams, the Sooners defensive tackle put on a show for NFL teams looking for a classic 3-tech. Against the run in team drills, Winfrey regularly showed his explosive get-off and active hands to beat solo blocks and penetrate into the backfield.

Versus the pass in one-on-one drills, he showed that same explosiveness and paired it with purposeful pass-rush moves like when he beat Boston College's Zion Johnson -- perhaps the top player overall -- with an inside spin and rip move.

Winfrey has been cementing his first-round draft status because defensive tackles who can impact all three downs with athleticism and violence do not grow on trees.

No. 57 DT Travis Jones, UConn, 6043, 326, 1028, 3400, 8268

Jones has been one of the most consistently impressive players so far. Often lined up at nose tackle or 1-tech, he has been a terror to block. Jones showcased his powerful hands and leg drive that earned him a handful of wins during the one-on-one period.

He competes at every moment and during a figure-eight drill, he showcased better bend and lower body flexibility than some of the edge rushers participating alongside him.

Jones has confirmed his impressive tape vs. Clemson by dominating the outstanding competition at the Senior Bowl. He is a valuable nose tackle with athletic ability and hand coordination that creates potential as a pocket disruptor.

No. 92 DT Logan Hall, Houston, 6057, 278, 958, 3338, 8028

Yes, there was a third defensive tackle who was a clear winner on Day 2. Hall's movement skills have been very impressive during mobility drills and with his size, the quickness and agility advantages he possesses will be extremely advantageous in run defense and pass-rush situations.

While Hall has regularly reset the line of scrimmage to disrupt the run game, it's his wins during the one-on-one passing scenarios that will really get NFL teams amped up. He's a technician with quick and powerful hands who displayed a variety of pass- rush moves to defeat whoever was in front of him.

With all the defensive line talent on the National squad, Hall's performance may be overshadowed, but do not forget about his rare skillset.

No. 40 EDGE Jesse Luketa, Penn State, 6023, 261, 1028, 3300, 7868

Luketa shined on Day 2 and it was largely due to his physical toughness as a run defender. He's played on the edge for most drills, despite playing a lot of linebacker during college. That being said, Luketa looks at home when setting the edge and even put the mountain, Daniel Faalele, in the dirt by winning the leverage battle.

Luketa's tape shows a violent mentality when taking on blocks and flashes of functionality in coverage. He's a prime candidate as a 3-4 or 4-3 SAM linebacker on Day 2 of the draft.

LB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio), 6035, 230, 858, 3138, 764

The final winner from this group was a player who many thought would be with the safety group in Mobile. Weatherford often played from a single-high position at Miami (Ohio), but with his size, he translates well to being a versatile coverage linebacker.

He displayed the necessary movement skills throughout drills, flipping his hips and changing direction with plenty of fluidity. Furthermore, he had an interception while covering a tight end over the middle of the field.

He projects nicely as a dime linebacker who can be trusted in zone coverage on clear passing downs and can potentially grow into a WILL. On Day 3, Weatherford definitely provides intrigue and utility.