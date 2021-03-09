Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Awarded with Inside The League's 2020 Best Draft Award

The Bucs win the best draft in 2020
Neil Stratton, the founder of Inside the League kicked off his HoundTalint 12th Annual Inside the League Scouting Seminar presented by Magnolia Capital Partners by awarding the 2020 Best Draft Award to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The recent winners of Super Bowl LV, John Spytek Director of Player Personnel of the Buccaneers noted that this award was different. "I think it is really cool when you get acknowledged by your peers that you did a good job and made some good picks." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged from a field of five contenders to win the fourth annual Best Draft Award for 2020 as voted on by active NFL scouts and executives. Jason Licht, the Buccaneers General Manager also accepted the award with glowing admiration of his scouting staff letting the world know that, "We do have the best scouting department in the NFL." Mike Biehl, the Director of College Scouting for Tampa Bay gave all the credit to the scouts coming up with, "creative, different ways to do the draft last year virtually [due to covid]. They did a great job and we're looking forward to another good one." Powered by the selection of first-round OT Tristan Wirfs and second-round SS Antoine Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers earned 51 percent of the vote. The Jaguars finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote. The Bucs followed previous winners New Orleans (2017), Indianapolis (2018) and San Francisco (2019).

Founded in 2002, Inside the League (ITL) publishes a daily password-protected blog on the football industry and multiple newsletter series targeted at various levels of the industry. The consulting service also offers a study guide and two practice exams for NFL agent hopefuls and hosts various football-related events. Neil Stratton, the founder of ITL, speaks on the football industry at seminars and conferences across the country.

NFL Draft

